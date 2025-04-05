Kit the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Cannot decide between adopting a white, black or ginger cat? How about a cat with all those colours combined?! Meet Kit, carrying calico fur – special tri-colour palette – and an even more special personality.

Kit is a 13-year-old lady, a senior in cat years, with a soft, serene and soothing demeanour, exuding the kitty wisdom that just says ‘Everything will be OK!’. Kit is quiet, gentle and a petite cat. She is a classy lady who maintains a high self-grooming standard and immaculate litter box etiquette. She likes lounging about on the sofa but also tends to move where her humans move. Like a quiet fluffy shadow, Kit will provide a reassuring presence as you go about your day. She would be a perfect addition to the life of humans working in stressful occupations who would like to keep a soothing and relaxed home. In her foster home, Kit accompanies carers who work from home during the day – another good match. She observes desk-based work from afar, like a quiet reassuring cheerleader, but activates to accompany humans on bathroom, snack and lunch breaks. Kit also reappears in the kitchen whenever humans head there, as she firmly believes that every fridge opening is an opportunity. Other activities Kit enjoys include going to the condo corridor to scan for danger, chin rubs and being carried around like a baby (carers must be very gentle and careful when picking Kit up due to her arthritis). Kit’s health is managed with daily pills going into her food, which help her keep a normal and pain-free lifestyle despite her age-related conditions. She might be in her golden years, but she has a lot to give in her remaining time to soothe and support her humans.

Kit

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 13 Years 3 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Black / Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.