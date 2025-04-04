Five Minutes With: Toronto Singer-Songwriter Tristan Armstrong

The title track of Tristan Armstrong’s forthcoming album is a cathartic release of rock-and-roll energy inspired by the dualities of urban life and a longing for home. Written during his early days in Toronto after moving from Vancouver Island, the song melds raucous rhythms with an undercurrent of melancholy, creating a dynamic sound that captures the bittersweet transition of leaving behind the familiar to chase a dream. Rooted in rock, indie, and roots traditions Armstrong’s full-length debut album The Lonely Avenue displays his signature guitar-driven aesthetic and vintage rock-and-roll swagger that evokes both grit and nostalgia.

Name:

Tristan Armstrong

Genre:

Indie Rock/Roots-Rock

Founded:

I’ve been recording and releasing music with various bands for over a decade, but this year will be the first time I release a full-length album under my own name.

# of Albums:

1

Latest Album:

Debut album The Lonely Avenue coming in March of this year

Latest Single:

“The Lonely Avenue”

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

The Rolling Stones, Bruce Springsteen and The Tragically Hip played a big part in my formative years. As I was going through high school, and later studied music at university, Canadian rockers like Sam Roberts and Joel Plaskett really inspired me to stay true to the style of music that spoke to my heart.

Favourite musician now:

Spoon & Wilco are two bands of which I consider myself a superfan. I try my best to see them every time they come through town. They keep getting better!

Guilty pleasure song:

“Freak of the Week” by Marvelous 3. I just discovered this one recently. I wasn’t sure if I’d heard it before, but it sounded delightfully familiar. There were some really great power-pop gems from the 90s…Spacehog, Supergrass, Jellyfish. It was a great time for guitar-driven music.

Live show ritual:

Before playing a show, I like to have a dinner that’s not too heavy, maybe sushi or ramen. After that, a triple espresso macchiato is typically the move.

Favourite local musician:

Kevin Breit. His ability to combine incredible facility on the guitar (and an assortment of other stringed instruments) with a deep musical pathos is something that has made me a big fan since I first heard him play at the Orbit Room in 2005.

EP or LP?

Long Play. I like to settle in and get taken on a journey.

Early bird or night owl?

I’m a late-night putterer. Live music happens after dark, for the most part, so as much as I like to seize the day, getting into an early morning routine is a bit tough.

Road or studio?

The studio is my happy place. I like to make things. I find every step of the writing and recording process to be deeply gratifying.

Any shows or albums coming up?

I’m very excited for people to be able to listen to The Lonely Avenue. Vinyl is the best way! …so I’m additionally excited for people to be able to get the record in their hands.

Where can we follow you?

Streaming links | Instagram

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Island Foods (near Queen & Duff) is always a treat for me. I’d never eaten roti before moving to Toronto from Vancouver Island. I didn’t know what I had been missing.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Dundas Street West. It’s an interesting one that winds its way through the west end, as opposed to staying on a grid. The stretch that goes through the Junction is my favourite place to go when I need a change of pace. It feels a bit like being in a different town.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Humber River Trail. An escape within the city that in parts feels like a stroll through the English countryside.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

There are many great venues in Toronto, but for me the Horseshoe Tavern is the most iconic. It still feels special every time I’m there.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Rotate This is my spot. It’s got a great layout, vibe and selection….and it’s within walking distance for me!