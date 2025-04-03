Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Andy Ruffett

Andy Ruffett is a Toronto-based comedian who started his comedy journey inspired by The Joker, initially believing it would be easy as the coined “clown prince of laughs”—a notion he quickly realized was far from true. Known for pointing out life’s absurdities with a style that blends situational humour and sharp observations, Andy has performed at renowned venues like Comedy Bar, where he loves incorporating sound effects into his set. You can catch him at Spicy Sunshine Comedy at Backroom Comedy on the second last Sunday of every month at 6 PM. Don’t miss it!

How would you describe your comedy style?

I used to think it was situational, like Seinfeld. But honestly, I point out the absurd or at least try to. But that’s a comedian’s job.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Robin Williams.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Eddie Izzard.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I scrawl down my jokes repeatedly in my notebook until the material is ingrained in my brain.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I love The Comedy Bar because I work with an actual soundboard, and adding sound effects to my material is fun.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Netflix and chill. The joke goes like this: I’m sitting on the couch with my girlfriend and turn on Netflix. I choose a popular show or movie that would work with the joke. So far, I’ve only chosen Stranger Things or Squid Game.

Then, my girlfriend informs me she’s leaving because I have misinterpreted what “Netflix and chill” means. Get it?

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Netflix. No? Not funny?

Tell us a joke about your city.

One of the most clichéd jokes in Toronto is the bit about construction. But let me see if I can give it a new spin:

Seriously?! What is with all the construction in this city? Who has the plans for this city? Who has the key? The blueprints? Because all I see is a very lost city soon to be listed on wanted ads. TORONTO: Under Construction. Could someone please help us build our city? Because I think our government is just lost. We built a light rail line that will be completed when we no longer require a light rail line because we’ll have flying cars in the skyline! No one plans anything in this city. And as long as it’s a condo and can shove people out of their homes, it’s approved. We’re gonna build so many towers that no one will ever see the C.N. Tower. Yeah, we’re a lost cause.

Do you have anything to promote right now?

I do shows at Backroom Comedy on Luke Chudoba’s show: Spicy Sunshine Comedy. I’m there on the second last Sunday of every month. Come on out! The show’s at 6 P.M.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Facebook | YouTube

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Luke Chudoba