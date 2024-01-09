Mozzy the dog is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Introducing the lovable Mozzy – a cuddly ball of energy waiting for his forever home. Mozzy is a walking bundle of joy, eager for attention, playtime, and all the love he can get with his new family.

This gentle and excitable boy is the epitome of charm. Mozzy’s enthusiasm during walks may be accompanied by some vocal expressions but worry not – that just means he’s telling you where he wants to go. He can be easily redirected with high-value treats. With a positive reinforcement approach, Mozzy will become your new best friend in no time.

Mozzy is fascinated with pigeons, which shows his curious spirit that keeps every outing memorable. You won’t be able to stop laughing when you see his fascination with pigeons in action! He’s a canine explorer, ready to embark on adventures with his future family.

In search of his forever home, Mozzy is looking for an active and patient family that understands the importance of exercise and mental stimulation. This loving pup thrives on interaction, and he’s ready to reciprocate with cuddles, tail wags, and a heart full of affection.

If you’re someone who appreciates the energy and charm that Mozzy brings to the table, then you might be the perfect match for this handsome guy. Join Mozzy on a journey filled with love, laughter, and a place to call home – a lifetime of joy awaits with this boy by your side!

Mozzy

Breed: Shepherd, Mix

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: White / Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

