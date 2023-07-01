Tammy the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Tammy is a lovely lady who was had a difficult past but has been a resilient kitty and looking forward to life. Thankfully and luckily, our expert medical team were able to use some tender love and care to help her get into a happy and healthy routine. Slightly nervous Tammy is still a volunteer favourite – it’s a popular opinion that she is a gentle sweetheart! Given her history, it might take some time for her to get used to new places and needs a considerate approach; could you be someone who Tammy could trust? Visit the Toronto Humane Society to learn more about this cuddle bug!

Tammy

Age: 10 Years 2 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown / Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

