Homegrown Business: An-Nhien, the owner of Annguyenart

Annguyenart is a Toronto-based online business that sells lifestyle products. We spoke with An-Nhien, the owner. to find out more about them!

What is your business called and what does it do?

Annguyenart is an online business that sells a variety of lifestyle products designed in my own whimsical illustration style. My work embraces elements of fairytales, folklore and myths.

What made you want to do this work?

I began my store as a way to creatively push my art and design skills. Starting with prints and stickers, my business has now grown to include a variety of items like enamel pins, sweaters, t-shirts and dresses. I love keeping myself busy and I’m always thinking of what other things I can make next.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

I strive to bring a bit of brightness and escapism into people’s lives through the items that I’ve created.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

My brand caters to those that are drawn to fantasy and magic. The people who have grown up dreaming of mermaids, unicorns and witches can always find some kinship with my work.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Every time a customer buys an item from my online store, my business flourishes! Companies and brands can also hire me to create custom designs for them on a freelance basis.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

I am based entirely online, you can visit my shop or contact me for a freelance project at info@annguyenart.com

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The love and support from my customers and community always make me smile. They are so wonderful and each time I see them wearing one of my designs or sharing a picture of my prints on social media, it encourages me to pursue my passion. For the worst part, I’m a bit of a workaholic so sometimes I have trouble maintaining a good work-life balance, especially since I’m also working a full-time corporate job on top of managing my store.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

I am a lover of cheesy jokes so please bear with me while reading this one:

When do artists take things too far?

When they don’t know where to draw the line.

What are your social media channels?

You can follow me on Instagram, Twitter and Tiktok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

I would like to give a shoutout to Glad Day Bookshop, which is the first queer bookstore in Canada and the oldest LGBTQIA bookstore worldwide.