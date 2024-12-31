My Digital Life: Toronto Content Creator Ashley Deland

Ashley Deland is the dynamic founder of the YouTube channel “She Wears the Pants” a platform dedicated to empowering female entrepreneurs. Launched in September 2024, the channel serves as a treasure trove of inspiring stories, practical strategies, and entrepreneurial insights, fostering a supportive community for women at various stages of their business ventures.

What is your channel called and what is it about?

My channel is called She Wears the Pants. It focuses on empowering female founders by sharing inspiring stories, practical strategies, and insights into entrepreneurship. I aim to create a supportive community for women at all stages of their business journeys, from launching startups to building lasting legacies.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started She Wears the Pants in September 2024. The motivation behind launching the channel stemmed from my passion for supporting women in business and my desire to provide them with a platform where they can find the resources, inspiration, and community they need to thrive.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I’ve been inspired by several influential women in business and personal development, such as Brené Brown and Marie Forleo. Their dedication to empowering others and their authentic approaches to sharing knowledge have greatly influenced my own work and content creation.

How would you describe your audience?

My audience primarily consists of female entrepreneurs and aspiring businesswomen aged 25-60. They are passionate, driven, and eager to learn from one another while seeking actionable insights to elevate their businesses and personal growth.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

My creative process involves brainstorming topics based on current trends and audience feedback, followed by detailed planning and scripting. I collaborate with a small team that assists with content production, editing, and marketing to ensure the highest quality for my audience.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

I monetize my content through a combination of sponsorships, affiliate marketing, and offering paid courses and programs for female founders. While my primary focus is on She Wears the Pants, I also provide 1:1 advisory services to clients, allowing me to support women directly in their business journeys.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

One of my favourite pieces of content is the inaugural episode of my podcast, where I share my personal story and the lessons learned along the way. You can listen to it here.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

The best part about what I do is the ability to connect with and empower women entrepreneurs, watching them grow and succeed. The worst part can be the pressure to constantly create fresh and engaging content while balancing various responsibilities and expectations.

What are your future plans for your channel?

In the future, I plan to expand She Wears the Pants by introducing more interactive content, such as live Q&A sessions and workshops, and exploring new platforms to reach a broader audience. I also aim to collaborate with other thought leaders in the industry to bring diverse perspectives and insights to my community.