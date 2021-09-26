Chilled Garlic Sesame Udon Noodles by Tora’s Head Chef Young Son

Chef Young Son (@chefyoungson), head chef at Tora, shared his Chilled Garlic Sesame Udon Noodles with us.

Chilled Garlic Sesame Udon Noodles

Yields 1 serving

Ingredients:

– 2 tbsp soy sauce

– 1 tbsp oyster sauce

– 4 tbsp olive oil

– 2 tbsp sugar

– 2 tbsp vinegar

– 2 tbsp sesame oil

– 1 tbsp minced garlic

– 1 pack of fresh or frozen udon noodles

– A handful of heritage mix greens or other vegetables

– 1 tbsp diced scallions

Directions:

1. Combine soy sauce, oyster sauce, olive oil, sugar, vinegar, sesame oil, and minced garlic in a bowl and mix well.

2. Boil udon noodles 2 minutes (or according to package instructions).

3. Remove udon noodles from boiling water when desired texture is reached and put immediately into ice bath to stop cooking.

4. Drain udon noodles once they are cold.

5. Mix noodles with the sauce.

6. Garnish with heritage mix or other vegetables and diced scallions.

Enjoy!