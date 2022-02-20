Black Bean And Mango Salsa by Chef Devan Rajkumar

This week Chef Devan Rajkumar shared with us this Black Bean And Mango Salsa recipe for us to try. Enjoy!
Black Bean And Mango Salsa
Yield: 4-6 Servings
Ingredients:
– 1 1/2 cup canned Canadian black beans
– 1 cup mango, finely diced
– 1 1/2 tbsp fresh lime juice
– 1 tsp honey
– 1 stalk cilantro
– 1 scallion
– 1/4 cup red onion, minced
– 1/4 cup red pepper, finely diced
– 1/4 tsp cinnamon
– 1 tsp hot sauce
– 50g Feta cheese, crumbled
– Kosher salt
Directions:
1. Rinse black beans under running water and drain well.
2. In a small mixing bowl, whisk lime juice, honey, cinnamon, hot sauce, salt and set aside.
3. Finely slice the cilantro and scallion.
4. In a large mixing bowl, combine black beans, mango, cilantro, scallion, red onion and red pepper.
5. Toss with dressing and mix well.
6. Serve in a bowl and garnish with crumbled feta.
Chef Devan Rajkumar (Chef Dev) / @chefdevan
Canadian born and raised with Guyanese roots, Chef Dev is an on-air food expert, culinary artist and restaurateur.
He is a regular guest judge on Fire Masters (Food Network Canada) and has an online cooking video series Chef Dev at Home’ (launched during the pandemic.)
Chef Dev has created a delicious, healthy bean-based recipe to spread the word about the LoveCanadianBeans campaign.
Local, nutritious, sustainable. Canadian beans are a versatile ingredient that can elevate any dish