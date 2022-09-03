Joni Restaurant Is Back In Style with a New Tasting Menu

Are you devoted foodies ready for a swing of healthy delicacies? Joni restaurant has launched a Chef’s Tasting Menu and we all know the boundless options that schlepp along. Located inside the affluent and artsy hotel, Park Hyatt Hotel, Joni sets the tone for a luxurious dining experience where forward-thinking cooking and courteous service stick around. And let’s not forget the famed rooftop Writers Room Bar, also known as the TIFF headquarters deserving of all the crème de la crème is housed inside the hotel. Now that is another gripping hangout to check out after your meal.

Once you show up at Joni, you can’t brush off the inviting fireplace, beguiling long bar, striking long bar staircase, and the contemporary art pieces (on loan from Gardiner Museum) encircling the snug space. This cuddled-up ambience surely makes the A+ grade.

Let’s begin with the provenance! Joni is a culinary destination that serves globally influenced eatables inspired by Toronto’s surging food scene. When it comes to ocular identity, restaurant branding matters. And Joni embodies the exceptional look of a distinct brand well! One of Joni incredible lead chefs, Chef Jonathan Williams shares insights about the comestible haven. “We offer a progressive menu that fuses spices from around the world, and specializes in embracing a more flavourful-driven and seasoning-immersed experience.” “Thankfully, we have a dynamic team of internationally-trained chefs that delicately pair varied ingredients, products and menu items together,” says Chef Jonathan Williams.

While paying close attention to their creative process, they offer a nourishing breakfast, lunch, and dinner menu. Including classic cocktails and a cautiously curated selection of wine to complement the menu, they wade in an eclectic masterpiece. “People from all walks of life, from any age group, come here and it is paramount for us to ensure that our brand is aligned with the needs of our customers,” says Chef Jonathan Williams.

At Joni, Executive Chef Antonio and the Senior Culinary team create an ever-evolving menu based on food that is in season, with no constraints. Guests get to experience a completely different menu every time they stop by.

Visiting Joni was such a prodigious moment for us. We had a chance to sweepingly navigate a distinctive style of cooking, and sample their tasting menu, staples, and wine selections from Ontario. Tasting menus are the terrific way to experience a restaurant with an inside look at a Chef’s style and imaginative mind. And it was worth every mouthful. Joni 7-course menu epitomizes the best of Canadian cuisine. We luxuriated in the food options, including small bites, appetizers, main courses, and desserts. Usually, $120++ per person with an additional wine pairing for $65++ per person, Joni showcases the first-rate ingredients and products of the region.

The friendly waiters served us luscious made in-house and meaningful dishes to kickstart the food escapade. The food menu included:

Foie Gras : made up of strawberries & cream, kampot pepper, Tawse Laundry Vineyard Blanc de Noirs 2013

: made up of strawberries & cream, kampot pepper, Tawse Laundry Vineyard Blanc de Noirs 2013 Beef Tartare : includes einkorn waffle, sabayon, elderberry caper, Tawse Laundry Vineyard Blanc de Noirs 2013

: includes einkorn waffle, sabayon, elderberry caper, Tawse Laundry Vineyard Blanc de Noirs 2013 Beeswax Poached Lobster Tail : includes apricot, almond, chamomile, Rosewood Geucci 2020

: includes apricot, almond, chamomile, Rosewood Geucci 2020 Turbot: includes smoked butter, kohlrabi, apple, kombu, Rosewood, Afternoon 2020

includes smoked butter, kohlrabi, apple, kombu, Rosewood, Afternoon 2020 Corn Agnolotti: inclusive of sourdough pasta, corn miso, cultured butter, chanterelle, Bachelder, “les villages” Chardonnay, Niagara,2020

inclusive of sourdough pasta, corn miso, cultured butter, chanterelle, Bachelder, “les villages” Chardonnay, Niagara,2020 Dry Aged Duck: includes ontario berries, albuferra sauce, Pearl Morisette, Cuvee Madeline 2017

includes ontario berries, albuferra sauce, Pearl Morisette, Cuvee Madeline 2017 Chocolate: includes black koji ice cream, Ferox Dornfelder Ice Wine 2016

Uprightly handcrafted to perfection, the treat was world-class from outset to finale. Joni opens daily from 7:00a.m. – 10:00p.m at 4 Avenue Road, Toronto. If you are looking out for a jewel-like treat and out on a date, or you are celebrating your wedding anniversary, this romantic spot will be waiting to host you while providing phenomenal service at full length.