Catara the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

If Catara’s adorable ears and beautiful yellow eyes don’t win you over, her sweet, shy sensitive nature will. Catara is a loving snuggle bug waiting patiently under an introvert’s exterior. A loyal, loving lady waiting for her people to sweep her off her paws and show her it’s okay to trust again. Looking for a cuddle companion and playmate who’ll snag a spot right next to you for movie night? Catara might be for you.

Catara is looking for the real thing. No acquaintances or pen pals, please. She is looking for true love with a real family – nothing less than that. She isn’t the kind of girl to wear her heart on her sleeve either. She is extremely shy, even fearful around strangers. You need to take it slow with this girl. Her heart’s been broken once before. She won’t let that happen again!

Once she knows you are the real deal, she will pounce out of her shell and right into your lap. It will be a slow-motion pounce, however. Patience is key. But it is so worth it when she finally shows her true self: a friendly, affectionate, playful little peach who loves laps and head rubs.

Catara is looking for a calm and quiet home without any other pets. Everyone in the family will need to understand and respect her boundaries as she gets used to her new surroundings. They will also need to be mindful of her sensitivity to handling, always with an eye on her body language. She can live with younger humans, but small children might not be best as she won’t understand Catara’s need for space.

Catara comes with free post-adoption support

Catara

Age: 3 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: White / Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

