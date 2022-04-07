Calling All Wizarding Fans: Must See Fantastic Beasts Events in Toronto

The magic world of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore is coming to Toronto this spring! The newest adventure of the Wizarding World features Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) and Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) teaming up with wizards, witches, and one brave Muggle baker on a mission to stop the Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen). Dive into the magic with these iconic Wizarding events that newcomers and fans won’t want to miss!

Pop-up Kowalski Quality Baked Goods at The Grand Order of Divine Sweets

When: April 12 and 13

Where: 1162 Queen St West

Fans are invited to The Grand Order of Divine Sweets on April 12 and 13 from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM to take part in a one-of-a-kind, pop-up magic experience. Co-owners Sam Lapointe and Meridith Braun are transforming their iconic fandom-themed bakery into Kowalski Quality Baked Goods, the New York bakery run by Muggle Jacob Kowalski in the Fantastic Beasts film! Visitors can expect a complimentary movie-themed treat (while supplies lasts), fantastical and themed photo ops, exclusive Fantastic Beasts giveaways, and the usual geeky confections and treats from The Grand Order of Divine Sweets. Fans are also encouraged to dress up as their favourite characters for a truly magical and camera-friendly day!

Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature comes to the Royal Ontario Museum

When: June 11, 2022 to January 2, 2023

Where: The ROM

Embark on a magical adventure and discover how nature inspired the fantastical creatures of the Wizarding World and Fantastic Beasts. Opening on June 11, The Royal Ontario Museum (ROM) is the first stop on the internationally acclaimed tour of Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature. Transported to a place in time where unicorns and sea monsters alike inhabit the earth, visitors will be at the forefront of natural history and pop culture. Fans can expect to see their favourite characters and creatures they know and love from the Fantastic Beasts franchise alongside the real-life animals that inspired them. Tickets go on sale to the public on May 5 and April 27 for ROM members—and since the previous London exhibition welcomed over 135,000 visitors, be sure oto get your tickets as soon as possible!

