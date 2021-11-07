Turkey Stock by LFHW Food Waste Champion and Chef, Christine Tizzard

Christine Tizzard, Love Food Hate Waste‘s Food Waste Champion and Chef, shared with us this delicious Turkey Stock recipe to try at home.

Stocks and broths are one of the best ways to use up trimmings from food prep throughout the week. From unwanted cuts of protein to mushroom trimmings and onions skins. Carrot ends, celery stumps and tough leek greens can all get put to use when making them.

Turkey Stock

Yield: 8 cups

Cook Time: 8 to 24 hours in slow cooker or 3 to 4 hours on stovetop

Storage: Up to 4 days in the fridge or 6 months in the freezer

Ingredients:

– 1 cup (125 g) chopped carrots

– 1 cup (125 g) chopped celery stalk

– 2-3 lb (approx.) turkey bones from cooked, roasted or uncooked turkey (whole carcass can be used)

– 8 cups water

– ¼ cup vinegar or white wine

Optional Add Ins:

– 1 leek

– A few garlic cloves

– 1/2 cup chopped fennel bulb

– 1/2 cup chopped parsnip

– 1–2 cups (250 g) roughly chopped onion

– 1 cup mushrooms

Seasoning

– 2 bay leaves

– Small bunch parsley stems

– Thyme sprigs

Optional Seasonings

– Knob of ginger

– ½ Tbsp peppercorns

– 2–3 lime leaves

– 2–3 stalks lemongrass

– Sprigs of hardy or soft herbs, no mint

Directions

1. In a large stockpot pot over medium heat, add oil and sauté mirepoix until just softened, about 5 to 8 minutes.

2. Transfer this mixture to slow cooker if using one.

3. Add bones and/or poultry, water, vinegar, trimmings, optional add-ins, seasonings, and optional seasonings to stockpot or slow cooker.

4. For slow cooker, set to low and let cook for at least 8 hours or up to 24 hours. For stovetop, bring to simmer, skimming off any foamy impurities that may appear on top. Let simmer for 3 to 4 hours.

5. Cool, strain, and use as a base for soups, stews, or braising.