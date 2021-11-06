Oliver the cat is looking for a new lovely home in the Toronto area

Oliver was wondering if you could keep the noise down. He means no offence, of course. It’s just that he really doesn’t care for the volume. Just a tad, please? Thank you. Introverted he is, Oliver has strong feelings about noise pollution, and won’t hesitate to go knocking when the neighbours’ party gets too rowdy. Don’t be thinking he’s a grumpy guy, though.

Oliver is just shy. And sensitive. Underneath his shy exterior is an affectionate chatterbox with a heart of gold. He loves scratches and snuggles and having a close, tight-knit group of friends to gush over. It’s true, he loves nothing more than greeting his humans after a long day of violin music and naps in funny places. Namely a drawer full of clothes. He will talk to you about his day and ask for all the scratches. He is so fun and silly as he rolls around on his back, eyes wide open and purring softly.

Now, it takes time to get here with Oliver. He will need you to be patient with him as he slowly comes out of his comfort zone and falls into your lap. Things have been going really with his foster family at the moment. He was hiding away in his special room at first. But since that first week, he has been all over his new friends.

Oliver

Age: 4 Years 2 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Orange

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

