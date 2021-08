Rodney’s Oyster House Chef’s Rodrigo de Romana shared with us this tasty recipe to try at home.

Tuna Tartare:

3oz. Sushi grade Yellowfin tuna diced

1 Tbsp small diced red onion

1 Tbsp small diced cucumber

½ tsp diced chillies

½ Tbsp soy sauce

¼ tsp rice vinegar

1/8 tsp sesame oil

½ Tbsp olive oil

3 drops sriracha

Combine all ingredients serve and with wonton chips and avocado aioli

You can try this tasty dish at RODNEY’S OYSTER HOUSE

469 King Street West, Toronto, ON, M5V 1K4

Website | Instagram | Twitter