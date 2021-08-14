Mecca the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Mecca comes with post-adoption support!

Attention please! Mecca loves attention!

Mecca loves to be a pet and will let you know with his loud purrs. He is shy with you at first, for approximately 2 minutes, and then he’ll warm up and charm you with his sweetness. He will flop onto his side, roll around, and let out endless purrs. Eventually, he’ll climb right onto your lap and start head-butting you for more attention.

Mecca is also very playful. He enjoys chasing his toy bug and plush ball on the floor.

Mecca would thrive as the only pet in his forever home. He previously lived with children and enjoyed their company. Because he doesn’t like to be alone, he would do well in a home where people are home during most of the day and space with tons of toys and a scratching post for enrichment.

Age: 4 Years 3 Months

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

