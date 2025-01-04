Harley the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Harley is a loveable 5-year-old cat who believes she’s still a kitten. She is affectionate and playful. She loves cat treats, toys and loves, of course, scratches on her head and neck.

If she becomes shy with someone new her curiosity draws her to new people. She loves to meet new people and will often greet them with purrs and affection.

Harley loves snuggling on laps. She is shy with children but loves my 4-year-old granddaughter.

She deserves an owner or family who will accept her affection and love her as I have. Meet her today!

Harley

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 5 Years 4 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Grey

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.