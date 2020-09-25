“Five Minutes With” Local R&B Artist Savannah Ré

Toronto-based artist and songwriter Savannah Ré has become one of R&B’s brightest new voices by making music with an unyielding intention: to craft songs that forfeit polished stories for authentic ones.

As a highly skilled songwriter, she’s developed an acumen for an arrestingly honest style of self-reflection that’s the mark of music’s elite. Delivered with honey-hued vocals, and sung over patient, golden melodies with heady, circular beats, her music is mesmerizing in its celestial fluidity as it defers space for her voice to take centre stage.

It’s this carefully refined formula for songwriting that has brought Savannah Ré under the mentorship of Grammy Award-winning producer Boi-1da and has made her the go-to collaborator for R&B’s upper echelon where she’s written with artists like Babyface, Normani, Daniel Caesar, and Wondagurl. In addition to opening for artists like TLC and Jessie Reyez on her Being Human On Tour 30-date North American tour, Savannah Ré has also attended esteemed writing camps including the Keep Cool/ RCA writing camp and Amazon’s all-woman creative camp for Wondagurl’s debut album. In 2019, her single “Best Is Yet To Come” was selected as one of the 100 Best Songs of the Year by Apple Music.

Her debut EP Opia, releasing this year, channels the unmistakable heat of early 2010s R&B with the sanguine choruses of 90s sophisticated pop. Opia advocates for the value of untidy, collectively held stories which ultimately become the ingredients of reclamation and resilience. From a prodigious songwriter who taught herself to uproot and replant experiences she was still processing, Opia is a powerful debut. During a moment where all eyes are on R&B coming out of Toronto, Savannah Ré is doing more than just joining a talented group of artists rewriting the rules of the genre — she’s leading the pack in her own right.

Name: Savannah Ré

Genre: R&B

Founded: Canada with Jamaican roots

# of Albums: 0 (First EP coming this Fall)

Latest Release: “Homies”

Latest Single: “Homies”

Latest Video: Where You Are

Favourite local Restaurant:

Beryl’s Pepper Pot

Favourite band as a teenager:

Billy Talent

Favourite band now:

Chloe x Halle

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Curtis Waters – “Stunnin”

Live Show Ritual:

Praying

Favourite local artist:

Raaheim

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Definitely Terroni

Queen or College St?

College

Trinity Bellwoods, High Park, Riverdale, Kew Gardens, or other?

Other

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Hmmm Road

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti

Where can we follow you?

You can follow me on IG @savannahre and on Twitter @savannahremusic

Any shows or albums coming up? (What do you currently want to promote?)

EP coming very soon