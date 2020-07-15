CityView Drive-In to Host Concerts, Film Festivals and Events

The parking lot at 20 Polson Pier, across from REBEL Nightclub, will now host the CityView Drive-In, the latest venture by Charles Khabouth and INK Entertainment.

At a recent press event, media were introduced to the Port Lands’ new addition by Mayor John Tory, INK Entertainment CEO Charles Khabouth and upcoming CityView Drive-In performer Allan Rayman. The venue will host concerts, film festivals, movie nights, events and more. Apparently even a wedding has been booked.

Three concerts have already been announced. Canadian rock band Monster Truck performs Thursday, July 16th, Toronto-based singer/songwriter Allan Rayman performs Saturday, July 18th, and Canadian electronic music group A Tribe Called Red will perform on Thursday, August 6th.

INK Entertainment has also partnered with the City of Toronto to host free film festivals. Mayor John Tory was on site to announce the partnership that will see the Inside/Out LGBTQ+ festival and the Reel Asian Film Festival play free of charge.

Currently there is no schedule for movie nights but we were told that an announcement will be made soon as to when and what films will be shown.

So how does it work?

The CityView Drive-In works similar to any other drive-in. You can purchase your tickets online, head to the parking lot at 20 Polson Pier, show your ticket at the gate and park in your designated spot. Guests are allows to fit as many people as they have seats in their car. Pricing is per person (min 2 per car) based on total persons in each car. See prices for current events here. Guests are able to bring their own food with them or order food from the venue to have delivered to your car from food trucks.

Social distancing rules are in place here as well. Keeping everything contactless, safe & physically distanced. For more info on this, please check their FAQ page HERE.