Spirit the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Spirit arrived at EHS from another shelter and spent time in a foster home learning how to trust people and adjust to life indoors. Now an adult domestic shorthair, Spirit is ready to find her forever home with someone patient and understanding. Though naturally skittish and with limited experience around humans, she loves to explore, play at night, and will accept gentle pets—sometimes with a back-scratcher, sometimes by hand—as she learns to trust. Spirit has FIV, a virus that affects her immune system but doesn’t impact her ability to live a full, happy life. She’s spayed, microchipped, dewormed, flea-treated, tested for FIV/FeLV, and up to date on her vaccinations. Spirit would thrive in a calm home with another friendly cat to help her gain confidence, and she’ll need an adopter willing to give her the time and space to blossom at her own pace. Are you in the giving spirit? Open your heart to this sweet girl and help her finally discover the love and safety she’s been waiting for.

If you have any questions about Tanner or the adoption process, please get in touch with cats@etobicokehumanesociety.com

Spirit

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Age: 4 years

Gender: Female

Size: Small

Colour: Brown/White

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

Housetrained: Yes

For Etobicoke Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

About this column:

Each week we feature animals available for adoption from local shelters in the Toronto area with the hopes that our readers will assist in finding good homes for them. If you, or someone you know, has the resources to take care of one of these animals, please do get in touch with the appropriate shelter via the links provided.