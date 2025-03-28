Five Minutes With: Toronto Drummer/Producer Everton ‘Pablo’ Paul

Everton ‘Pablo’ Paul, a Kingston, Jamaica-born musician, has been immersed in music for over five decades. Influenced by competing dancehalls and Cuban music from his youth, Paul became a respected drummer and singer who brought his rich musical heritage to Toronto after arriving at age 16. His career flourished through club performances and collaborations with legendary musicians like Jackie Mittoo and Peter Tosh. A pivotal moment came in 2006 when record collectors celebrated Toronto’s unique musical scene through the compilation album Jamaica to Toronto, reigniting Paul’s musical trajectory. As drummer for Jay Douglas and the All Stars and Rhythm Express, he released a solo album in 2012 and was honoured as an inaugural member of Toronto’s Reggae Hall of Fame. Currently, he owns and serves as Executive Producer for Side Door Records in Toronto.

Name:

Everton ‘Pablo’ Paul

Genre:

Nothing specific. I play any type though lately it’s mostly been reggae

Founded:

I was the founder of The Cougars in 1966

# of Albums:

Remembrance – with La Academia, The Legendary Ernest Ranglin at Side Door Records

Have played on Wayne McGhie – Sound of Joy, Jackie Mittoo – Let’s Put It Together, Bill King – Before and After Dark

Latest Album:

As above

Latest Single:

Wake Up, Victim of Babylon, Red Mans’s Land

Favourite musician growing up:

Didn’t have a favourite. Listened to everybody. Music came principally from either clubs where I played from the age of 14/15 or the radio which played a lot of Cuban music and American pop

Favourite musician now:

Again, no favourite. If the material is good or moves me, that’s what I listen to but Bob Marley remains at the top of the list and Cuban music is also right up there.

Guilty pleasure song:

Neil Diamond’s songs, Playing for Change, some of the very good reggae coming out of Hawaii

Live show ritual:

Don’t have one.

Favourite local musician:

Jay Douglas, Bill King, Ahmed Mitchell, Dave West, Jesse King (Dubmatix)

Early bird or night owl:

Early bird because music hasn’t paid me the way general contracting has and that means early mornings.

Road or studio:

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

Harbourfront – Bob Marley Tribute with Jay Douglas, Liberty Silver

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Pukka and Kibo on St. Clair Ave. W

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ellsworth Ave because that’s where we live.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Wychwood Barns. A great place for the Farmers’ Market and my granddaughters love the playground and surrounding park.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Redwood Theatre, Lula Lounge, The Old Mill, Bamnt254, Koerner Hall

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long & McQuade