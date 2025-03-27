Tragedy Plus Time: Comedian Sandee Bee

Sandee Bee is a Georgetown-based comedian who found her way to the stage as part of her journey to overcoming performance anxiety and ADHD through exposure therapy. Known for her raw, crass, and self-deprecating humour, Sandee combines observational anecdotes with unapologetic vulnerability. Having already performed a paid 20-minute set less than a year into her career, Sandee is making waves in the comedy community and continues to share her unique voice, blending humour with advocacy for ADHD and neurodiversity.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My style is observational and anecdotal. I’m raw, crass, unapologetic, self-deprecating and totally vulnerable.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

My first loves were Andrew Dice Clay and Eddie Murphy. Andrew Dice Clay was especially impactful, not because he was that funny, but because it was so out-of-pocket and shocking for my pre-teen brain. I would think, “people say these sorts of things OUT LOUD!?” It was thrilling to watch.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Ooh that’s tough! Dave Chapelle, Bill Burr and Ricky Gervais are some faves.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I try not to eat too much so I don’t poop my pants from the anxiety, make sure to get a good long walk or hike in and I spend time preparing my set. I write prompts on cue cards or a sheet of paper then practice in my head as I drive to the venue. And I always arrive early to scope out the crowd.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Jokers in Richmond Hill. It’s a proper old-school comedy club with the velvet ropes and everything. I’d say it’s cooler than Yuk Yuk’s, even though the lights are blinding!

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

I like the bits where I make fun of my ADHD symptoms like my “foot-in-mouth disease.”

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Instagram! There are endless reels and I can get lost in them for hours.

Tell us a joke about your city.

My town is so suburban, safe and boring that the most heated arguments on Facebook are about which Chinese food place is the best in town. My favourite thing to witness is the barrage of insults that are hurled at someone who asks the same question 20 minutes later. Or worse…try to ask how the roads are in my town after a snowfall and see what happens!?

Where can we follow you?

I’m all about advocating for ADHD and neurodiversity so what I’d love to do more of is my style of motivational speaking that will not only tug at your heartstrings but make you laugh out loud all at the same time. To book me as a speaker, hit up my website.

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

Manolis Zontanos is hilarious and a master at crowdwork.