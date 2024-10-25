Five Minutes With: Toronto-based Musician Nick Souza

Nick Souza, the Toronto-based musical visionary weaves a distinctive sound. With Brazilian roots and a passion for R&B, Nick effortlessly merges smooth vocals and chord progressions with the lively beats of Brazilian drums. As a songwriter, producer, and saxophone player, he creates a unique blend that defies genres. Nick’s music invites you on a journey where tradition and modern flair harmonize, promising a celebration of diversity and true artistic expression.

Name:

Nick Souza

Genre:

RnB, Baile Funk/Dance

Founded:

2019

Latest Single:

Running

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Justin Timberlake

Favourite musician now:

Cash Cobain

Guilty pleasure song:

You and I Anjulie

Live show ritual:

Stretch, warm up like I’m about to play a soccer game or go to the gym lol

Favourite local musician:

Sadboi

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Spotify

***

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

850 Degrees Pizza

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Lake Shore Blvd because it’s by the water and has tons of great stores/restaurants and things to do from East to West

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

High Park, lot of nostalgia because I went there a lot growing up

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

I love Revival, Axis, The Drake, and History, but all of Toronto’s venues have cool aspects and parts of history attached to them

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Horns Reborn on Lake Shore Blvd W. It’s a woodwind service/repair shop. I forget his name but it’s run an older gentleman who has helped me out of some tight spots, like once when I dropped my Saxophone a night before a show. He fixed it by the morning and I killed the show. Legend.