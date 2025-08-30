Nola the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Nola, a sweet, affectionate kitty who’s looking for a calm, loving home where she can truly shine. Nola may start out a little shy-when she first arrived, she liked to hide in her cozy box, feeling safer there. But with some gentle encouragement, she’s shown her true colours: a loving, playful girl who adores attention when things are quiet.

Though she’s a little skittish and easily startled by loud noises or bustling rooms, Nola absolutely blossoms in a peaceful environment. She’ll happily accept all the pets you can offer, and don’t be surprised if she gives you sweet headrubs in return! She loves her playtime too, and will quickly swap between snuggles and play with a bit of encouragement.

Once Nola feels comfortable, she’s a total cuddlebug who craves attention, especially when she’s not feeling overwhelmed. She’s just looking for a patient, understanding home where she can feel safe, secure, and loved. If you’re looking for a kitty who will offer you affection in exchange for a quiet, calm space to grow, Nola might be your perfect match. Come meet her-she can’t wait to show you her sweet side!

Nola

Breed: Domestic Shorthair, Mix

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Female

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

