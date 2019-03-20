Giro d’Italia restaurant festival is coming to Toronto

All the nonnas would be so happy to see us all enjoy the flavours of Italy at Giro d’Italia, Toronto’s third annual Italian restaurant festival. From April 4 to 14, some of the city’s top Italian restaurants will offer special dining menus representing the various regions of Italy.
From Sicily to Fruili Venezia-Giulia this primavera celebration will fill our hearts and our bellies. Dinner includes a 4-course menu ($52) and lunch a 3-course menu ($32).
General public reservations will be accepted beginning Monday, April 1st through their website (American Express card members get early access beginning March 28).
Twenty restaurants will feature twenty diverse regional Italian cuisines. Here are the participating restaurants:
ARDO (243 King Street East) will feature the region of Valle d’Aosta
Aria (25 York Street) will feature the region of Emilia-Romagna
Ascari Enoteca (1111 Queen Street East) will feature the region of Liguria
Bricco (3047 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Veneto
Campagnolo (832 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Sardegna
Cantina Mercatto (20 Wellington Street East) will feature the region of Abruzzo
Coppi (3363 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Lombardia
Cucinato (1338 Lansdowne Avenue) will feature the region of Puglia
Enoteca Sociale (1288 Dundas St West) will feature the region of Piemonte
Local Kitchen ( 1710 Queen Street West) will feature the region of Molise
L’Unità (134 Avenue Road) will feature the region of Trentino-Alto Adige
Noce (875 Queen Street West) will feature the region of Basilicata
Paese (3827 Bathurst Street) will feature the region of Sicilia
Parcheggio (2901 Bayview Avenue) will feature the region of Friuli Venezia-Giulia
Quanto Basta ( 1112 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Toscana
Tutti Matti (364 Adelaide Street West) will feature the region of Campania
Ufficio (1214 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Umbria
Viaggio (1727 Dundas St West) will feature the region of Lazio
Zucca (2150 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Calabria