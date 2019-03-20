Giro d’Italia restaurant festival is coming to Toronto

All the nonnas would be so happy to see us all enjoy the flavours of Italy at Giro d’Italia, Toronto’s third annual Italian restaurant festival. From April 4 to 14, some of the city’s top Italian restaurants will offer special dining menus representing the various regions of Italy.

From Sicily to Fruili Venezia-Giulia this primavera celebration will fill our hearts and our bellies. Dinner includes a 4-course menu ($52) and lunch a 3-course menu ($32).

General public reservations will be accepted beginning Monday, April 1st through their website (American Express card members get early access beginning March 28).

Twenty restaurants will feature twenty diverse regional Italian cuisines. Here are the participating restaurants:

ARDO (243 King Street East) will feature the region of Valle d’Aosta

Aria (25 York Street) will feature the region of Emilia-Romagna

Ascari Enoteca (1111 Queen Street East) will feature the region of Liguria

Bricco (3047 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Veneto

Campagnolo (832 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Sardegna

Cantina Mercatto (20 Wellington Street East) will feature the region of Abruzzo

Coppi (3363 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Lombardia

Cucinato (1338 Lansdowne Avenue) will feature the region of Puglia

Enoteca Sociale (1288 Dundas St West) will feature the region of Piemonte

Local Kitchen ( 1710 Queen Street West) will feature the region of Molise

L’Unità (134 Avenue Road) will feature the region of Trentino-Alto Adige

Noce (875 Queen Street West) will feature the region of Basilicata

Paese (3827 Bathurst Street) will feature the region of Sicilia

Parcheggio (2901 Bayview Avenue) will feature the region of Friuli Venezia-Giulia

Quanto Basta ( 1112 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Toscana

Tutti Matti (364 Adelaide Street West) will feature the region of Campania

Ufficio (1214 Dundas Street West) will feature the region of Umbria

Viaggio (1727 Dundas St West) will feature the region of Lazio

Zucca (2150 Yonge Street) will feature the region of Calabria