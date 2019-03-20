Slough off dry winter skin in preparation for spring with a revitalizing full body treatment at Hammam Spa. For over a decade, the spa has been a popular place to pamper the body and relax in Toronto’s King West neighbourhood. Last year it won two prestigious Canadian Spa & Wellness Awards: Top Day Spa and Top 25 Spas in Canada. A new Hammam Spa is scheduled to open in September in the Bayview area, which is good news for uptown Torontonians.

The cornerstone of the Hammam Spa experience is one of the oldest bathing traditions in the world – the Hammam Turkish Bath; a purifying and renewing ritual that promotes well-being for body and mind. Hammam Spa’s heart is its 500 square foot Steam Room that reaches a max temperature of 102 degrees Celsius and is infused with mood enhancing Eucalyptus oil. Relaxing in this room is a precursor to most of the spa’s treatments, as steam prepares the skin for deep cleansing and regeneration. The spa is a co-ed space (except the change rooms) that offers a variety of body and face treatments for all genders, as well as waxing, mani and pedicures and private suites for couples.

The Céla body care products used throughout the spa were developed by Hammam Spa owner, Celine Tadrissi. Inspired by nature, Tadrissi sought out botanical extracts to create the Céla line, which includes ingredients such as finely milled cupuaçu seeds from Brazil and nourishing Abyssinian oil. Céla products are plant-powered and made in Canada. I love using natural products and supporting Canadian business women, so I was thrilled to be invited to try the Céla Seed to Skin Ritual Treatment. The treatment begins with about five to 10 minutes in the Steam Room to prep the skin, followed by a bathing ritual conducted on a heated marble table in one of the Turkish Suites dimly lit by candlelight. I highly recommend the Céla Seed to Skin treatment – it was so good, I had it twice!

Here’s What To Expect

On my first visit to the spa, I was given a tour of the women’s change room, the lounge, Steam Room and shower area. In the change room I was provided with a robe, towels, a Turkish Wrap and flip-flops; the room also included a good selection of complimentary bathroom amenities like mouthwash, body lotion, hair ties and hair dryers.

Early for my appointment, I had time to unwind in the co-ed Steam Room. Spa etiquette requires a towel or Turkish Wrap (both provided) must be worn at all times, that said, modesty is well protected by a screen of steam so thick you can barely differentiate between the sexes. I definitely felt more comfortable my second visit, as I could stay longer in the Steam Room than the first – it’s really hot! I loved how the room’s diffused lights hypnotically rotated through a rainbow of colours.

Next, my appointment esthetician fetched me from the Steam Room to begin the Céla Seed to Skin Ritual Treatment in one of the private Turkish Suites. My treatment was conducted by senior spa esthetician, Ana F, who recently won first place in the Cosmetics Outstanding Service Awards. I was totally impressed with her winning such a major Canadian industry award.

Inside the private treatment room, propriety continued to be observed; I was provided with a small disposable bikini bottom and small towel to cover my breasts (men apparently get disposable mini shorts). Once I was in position on the heated marble platform, Ana F dosed my body (not my head) with bucket after bucket of glorious hot water. Then she covered me in a delightful thick blanket of sea salt and rose bubbles. OMG this felt divine!

Next I was given the choice between two Céla aromatic body scrubs: Black Gold Supreme Coffee and Seed to Skin Natural Grain Polish (I tried both in my treatments and fell in love with these products). My skin was exfoliated front and back, neck to toes. Scrubbing completed, I was escorted to a shower stall, given an exfoliating mitten, and asked to rinse off.

Back in the treatment room, freshly rinsed and reclining on the warm marble platform I experienced an uplifting essential oil inhalation followed by a gentle scalp, neck and shoulder massage. The experience concluded with a luxurious full body application of Céla Crème de la Crème Light daily moisturizer. This crème is the bomb! It has the most uplifting aroma of orange peel and grapefruit essential oils. At this point, my skin felt sensational – dazzling, electric!

The ritual didn’t end here; snuggled back in a cozy robe, I was escorted to the relaxation lounge, served hot tea along with a delicious cube of baklava and two pieces of Turkish delight candy.

I love a full body treatment, but I’m also interested in regular facials. Before I left the spa, I asked Ana F what she would recommend for me to try next. She thought that the customized Dermalogical facial would be best. It’s a fabulous all-around facial that allows for a more thorough assessment of the skin so that further recommendations, like the spa’s OxyGeneo facial or the Dermaflash facial, can be made.

Spa Recommendation

The Céla Seed to Skin treatment includes the word ‘ritual’ with good reason, as traditionally bathing ceremonies are ritualistic in nature – signifying rebirth and renewal. As winter fades, now is a good time to make a Hammam Spa services a part of your spring awakening. Adopt a new ritual that will awaken all of your senses!

Try a package to get the full Hammam Spa experience and discover what to love. The spa is open late and is often busy. I recommend you book in advance and arrive before your appointment time. I will definitely be looking to rebook with Ana F and try some other services at this first-class Toronto spa.

***

For the full Hammam Spa menu visit: https://hammamspa.ca/ Open daily: Monday to Friday until 9:00 PM, Saturday and Sunday until 8:00 PM. Located at 602 King Street West, at the corner of King and Portland in Toronto’s west end.

Hammam Spa is built on the ancient philosophy of the traditional Turkish baths. The spa is co-ed and offers a variety of body and face treatments, as well as waxing, mani and pedicures, spa lunches and private suites. The spa has five manicure tables and five pedicure thrones, nine private treatment rooms, two Turkish Suites for wet services, and three ultra-exclusive spa suites equipped with two person Jacuzzi tubs, rain showers and massage beds. A drop-in rate of $55 is available for use of the Hammam Steam Room only. The Hammam Steam Room is offered complimentary for guests having services valued above $100.

Hammam Spa has an on-site boutique, retailing Céla body care products used in treatment, plus a variety of new and unique skin care lines for men and women: https://hammamspa.ca/shop/products/