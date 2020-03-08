Mezze Maniche alla Gricia from Enoteca Sociale’s Chef Kyle Rindinella

This week, our featured recipe is Mezze Maniche alla Gricia from Chef Kyle Rindinella of Enoteca Sociale. Recently redesigned, Enoteca Sociale takes its inspiration from the Italian capital, remaining as true to the traditional culinary practices as possible. Open daily 5 PM to 11 PM, reservations can be made here or call 416-534-1200 to reserve the Chef’s Bar.

Mezze Maniche alla Gricia

Makes Four Portions

Ingredients

-400g Dried Mezze Maniche or Rigatoni

-1.5C (200g) Guanciale or Pancetta

-2 Cups + 1/2C (200g + 50g) Grated Pecorino Romano

-1 tsp (5g) Fresh Cracked Black Pepper

Directions:

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil, and salt generously.

2. In a large frying pan render out the guanciale, with a little bit of vegetable oil, on low heat until the guanciale is crispy.

3. Add in the black pepper and briefly toast.

4. Add in a splash of the pasta water to stop the cooking process, and keep aside.

5. Cook the pasta until al dente, or roughly 3 minutes less than the package instructions.

6. Once the pasta is cooked add it to the pan, reserving 1C of the pasta water, over low heat and toss to coat the pasta in the guanciale.

7. While tossing the pasta, sprinkle in 200g of the Pecorino Romano, to bring the sauce together, and coat the pasta. If there is too much liquid, add more cheese to thicken, if the cheese is clumping or too thick, add some of the reserved pasta water.

8. Plate the pasta, and garnish with the remaining 50g Pecorino Romano.

Buon Appetito!