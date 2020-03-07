“A Day in the Life” with Toronto artist Samantha Liana Cole

Samantha Liana Cole:

Since I could remember, Samantha has always been creative. Whether it was drawing, doing different accents as a kid, or acting. As her sister, I’ve seen her go through her many awkward stages, odd jobs, and fleeting passions. I knew she would be doing something creative, I didn’t know acting would be the one. It wasn’t until I eventually saw her absolutely commit to the craft; studying her lines when she was half asleep and waking up at odd early hours catching the bus to Toronto for an audition.

I’ve seen her career slowly grow over the years beginning to act alongside actors whom I’ve watched on TV growing up myself. I recently just watched her latest TV Series: V Wars on Netflix. I was not only impressed with the importance of her role and how well she did, but was also excited about the fact that she has more things in the pipeline such as her upcoming role in DC legends where she’ll play a villain. As well as a movie coming to the big screen titled Coffee and Kareem, acting along side Tarji P Henson.

I’m quite proud of all her current and future accomplishments, and ecstatic to see where she will go next.

– Denika “Big little sister” Lewis

What ‘hood are you in?

Right now I live in downtown Vancouver. I lived through part and past my adolescents In Ajax Ontario which I always return to when visiting my family or working in Toronto but originally I’m from Scarborough.

What do you do?

I’m an ARTIST exploring various aspects of artistry such as: Singing, Rapping, Writing (Music and Scripts), Dancing, Painting, Sketching and my #1 Profession is ACTING for TV & Film

What are you currently working on?

I just wrapped a super cool episode on DC Legends of Tomorrow before the Holidays and may go back as a recurring character later on. At the moment I’m back in Acting classes, Singing lessons and starting Martial Arts training. All while auditioning for some really amazing projects in BC, Toronto and LA.

Where can we find your work?

You can check me out in a series called V Wars on Netflix, I play Ian Somerhalders right-hand woman as a Scientist. I also have a site with some of my work