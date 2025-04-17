Paprika Festival 2025: Toronto’s Young Creatives Take the Stage!

This May, Paprika Festival returns — and it’s all about celebrating fresh voices, bold ideas, and Toronto’s next wave of performers and theatrical creators.

From May 13–17, head over to Daniels Spectrum community cultural hub in Toronto’s Regent Park neighbourhood to catch five exciting days of youth-led theatre, music, dance, and more. This year’s lineup includes original plays, a musical, spoken word, a drag show, and even a Paprika Prom to finish the festival with a fun celebration of Toronto performing arts!

All shows are free or pay-what-you-can, so there’s no excuse not to come and support young talent in your city.

What Is Paprika Festival?

Paprika Festival has been a launchpad and talent incubator for young artists in the GTA for over 20 years. It’s more than just a yearly festival — it’s a training ground and creative space where young people (ages 18+) work with professional mentors, join paid programs, and create brand-new performances from scratch with expert input and guidance.

Each spring, the festival brings together work developed in Paprika’s programs. This year, the festival features artists from:

Indigenous Arts

Creators Unit

Creative Producers

These programs help emerging artists write, direct, perform, and produce shows — with real support and funding along the way.

Why Go to Paprika Festival?

Thinking about a career in the arts? Wondering where to start? Paprika is for anyone who’s full of ideas but needs support, connections, and a place to grow. Whether you’re in high school, post-secondary, or figuring things out in between, Paprika is a great way to meet other creatives and see what’s possible in Toronto.

Paprika is where new stories start, stars are born, and fresh perspectives lead the way. Even if you’re not ready to apply to a Paprika program just yet, coming to the festival in May can be the spark that sets your next creative goal in motion.

Who Should Apply to Paprika?

Are you writing jokes in your notes app? Filming narrative videos on your phone? Dreaming about making theatre but not sure where to start? This is your sign to check out Paprika.

The festival is open to young performance artists of all backgrounds — and if you’re selected for a program, Paprika is in a position to support you with mentorship, production help, and even a budget to create a show.

Whether you want to write, choreograph, perform, or produce, there’s room for your voice and your vision.

Save the Dates!

May 13–17, 2025

Daniels Spectrum building at 585 Dundas Street East, Toronto

To see the full festival schedule and learn more about applying to one of Paprika’s six programs, visit the Paprika Festival website.

Support young artists. Get inspired. Be part of something fresh.