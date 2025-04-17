Tragedy Plus Time: Toronto Comedian Joseph Whittle

Joseph Whittle is a Toronto-based comedian who began his journey into comedy through improv classes in his home province of Saskatchewan, later transitioning to stand-up, sketch, and improv after moving to Toronto. Known for his self-deprecating humour and witty takes on the mundaneness of life, Joseph has performed at standout events like the Toronto Sketch Fest and regularly graces the stage at Comedy Bar.

How would you describe your comedy style?

My comedy style lends itself to self-deprecating and the mundaneness of life.

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

It was a British comic my dad loved growing up called Peter Kay, who is from the same town my family is from in the UK and has a easy to poke fun at everyday life in a way no one else can.

Who is your favourite comedian now?

These days I love Bill Burr, and his style of hard truths.

What is your pre-show ritual?

I try to take a deep breath, and keep calm because all that adrenalin can sometimes be overwhelming so I try to keep a level head.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

I love performing at Comedy Bar in both locations, it’s just such a home of Toronto Comedy.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

Some of my favourite bits are my jokes about how short I am because I was so insecure of my height growing up so being able to finally laugh about it myself is great.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

Hate to say it, but social media such as TikTok, just because that is the place to be for content that so many comics put their stuff online.

Tell us a joke about your city.

Toronto is the city of dreams, provided those dreams include making less than $50,000 a year.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about?

George Rivard