Road Trip Idea from Toronto: Exploring for Antique Treasures

As the days warm up and the allure of exploring quaint towns and treasure-filled antique shops beckons, there’s no better time to plan a day trip. If you’re in Toronto and looking for an adventure with charm, history, and a sprinkling of nostalgia, I have the perfect itinerary for you: a road trip through Hamilton, Brantford, Kitchener/Waterloo, Cambridge and Woodstock in search of antique gems.

This journey holds a special place in my heart. Not only did we discover incredible vintage finds, but we also had the chance to test out the new 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Edition—a spacious, fuel-efficient, and comfy ride that made the trip seamless. Let me share the highlights from our trip, favourite antique destinations, and some personal stories that made this adventure unforgettable.

Road Tripping in Style: The 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Edition

Before diving into our antique discoveries, I will give a mention to our ride for the day: the 2025 Honda CR-V Hybrid Touring Edition, provided by Honda’s press fleet. This car felt like the ultimate road-trip vehicle.

Equipped with ample storage space, we never had to worry about where to put our purchases from the antique shops. Its hybrid design saved us roughly 25% on gas compared to a non-hybrid CR-V we’ve used before—a real lifesaver for longer trips like this one. With top-tier features and comfort built into every inch, this Touring Edition comes with a price tag just over $50,000 all in, but it’s worth it for those keen on investing in modern efficiency and style.

We felt confident tackling everything from city traffic to winding roads between quaint towns, knowing we had a reliable ride on our hands.

The Antique Haven of Hamilton

Our adventure began in Hamilton, where we visited a trio of outstanding antique markets:

Hamilton Antique Mall

This multi-story haven is a paradise for antique lovers. The variety here is staggering—everything from comic books and glassware to retro electronics and vintage magazines. My partner was particularly thrilled by their selection of elegant glass decanters and cocktail sets, while I couldn’t resist flipping through some old vinyl records and scouting out vintage video games.

Personal Find: I stumbled upon some vintage magazines from the 60s and 70s with fantastic artwork and nostalgic advertisements.

Clappison Corners Antiques

Just on the outskirts of Hamilton, Clappison Corners has a cozy, curated vibe perfect for finding treasures. Though smaller than other spots, you’ll be amazed by the quality—beautiful furniture pieces, retro signage, and collectibles stand out here.

Personal Find: We spotted an ornate mid-century armchair that would be perfect for a reading nook. (Though, sadly, our CR-V was fully packed, so we didn’t bring it home!).

The Freelton Antique Mall

Another favourite was the Freelton Antique Mall, expansive and well-organised with stalls that you can get lost in. Whether you’re looking for old tools, retro toys, or unique home décor, this spot has a little something for everyone.

Personal Find: We completed a family member’s book collection by locating several missing pieces—including early editions they’d been hunting for years.

Brantford to Kitchener: The Midpoint of Antique Bliss

As we traveled westward to Brantford and then Kitchener, the charm of small-town Ontario unfolded with each stop.

Southworks Antiques (Cambridge)

Located near Kitchener, Southworks Antiques is spacious and packed with possibilities. It’s the perfect spot for digging through old comics, sports memorabilia, and one-of-a-kind toys.

Market Road Antiques (Waterloo)

If you’re near St. Jacobs, don’t miss Market Road Antiques. Nestled alongside farmers’ markets and local shops, this antique store is a great place to find funky art pieces and quirky items. My partner loved the vintage clothing here, and we spotted some handcrafted jewellery that really stood out.

Final Stops

We wrapped up our day in Woodstock and Waterloo, where we visited some absolute gems:

One Of A Kind Antiques & Collectibles (Woodstock)

This shop truly lives up to its name. It’s full of unique finds with a focus on rare collectibles. From 100-year-old furniture to vintage décor, you’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time.

St. Jacobs Antiques Market (Waterloo)

Lastly, the St. Jacobs Antiques Market didn’t disappoint. The warm, welcoming atmosphere pairs perfectly with its diverse offerings.

Personal Find: A collection of retro advertising posters was available—and we couldn’t pass up one that would look perfect as wall art in our living room.

The Joy of Antiquing

Reflecting on the trip, we realised how much we love the thrill of exploring and finding unexpected treasures. Whether you’re hunting old books, glassware, magazines, or vinyl records, every antique shop has its own unique story to tell—and you can bring pieces of those stories home with you.

This loop through Hamilton, Kitchener, Waterloo and Woodstock is an ideal day trip for anyone looking to escape their everyday routine and immerse themselves in vintage magic.

Final Tips for Your Trip:

Start Early: Some antique shops may close by early evening, so plan ahead to cover as much ground as possible.

Bring Cash: While many places accept cards, smaller shops sometimes prefer cash.

Pack Snacks: Exploring antique malls can work up an appetite!

Check Stall Rotations/Openings: Inventory shifts regularly, so it’s worth re-visiting your favourite stores another time.

Whatever treasure you’re hunting, this road trip is bound to bring you joy with every stop. Happy antiquing!