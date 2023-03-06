Launched in 2019 by Brandi Leifso, Evio Beauty is an award-winning Canadian impact-led, clean beauty brand on a mission to break stigmas through beauty collections co-created by cause-based communities while bringing awareness to important social issues. We spoke with Brandi Leifso, Founder and CEO, to find out more about what they do.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Evio Beauty is a Canadian impact-led, clean beauty brand. Through collections co-created by cause-based communities, Evio breaks stigmas while bringing awareness to important social issues with inclusive, good-for-you beauty products. To date, Evio has donated more than $510,000 worth of products and funds to 27+ organizations across North America and has focused on elevating voices advocating for inclusion, LGBQ2S+ and domestic violence reform.

What made you want to do this work?

In 2012 I was living in a safe house shelter which is where I became deeply passionate about doing impactful work in the beauty industry.

What problem did you want to solve with the business?

94% of Gen Z and 87% of millennials believe companies should help address social issues. For decades, the business has been political for capitalist agendas – with lobbyists, and large political campaign donations, working to ensure that the goals of the capitalist corporation are being met to increase profits. What if the same enthusiasm and political efforts were put into the human rights agendas of corporations, to lobby for their consumers’ safety, health and inclusion – it’s the birth of a new category of beauty; Impact-led. Gen Z & Millennials are the largest consumers of makeup and skincare – and they want social allyship from the corporations they support.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Conscious beauty consumers ages 24-38. They’re any gender and from all walks of life, but the one thing they have in common is that they are excited by the thought of a more kind, conscious and inclusive future, and believe that as a community we can get there by voting with our dollars.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

We make and sell premium impact-led cosmetics and skincare products that are gender-fluid, vegan and cruelty-free.

Where in Toronto can we find your profession?

Evio’s impact-led, clean cosmetics and skincare products are available at EvioBeauty.com and at ShoppersDrugMart.ca

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services? Give the answer as well.

What will this purchase do for the betterment of society? – Or – How can I vote with my dollars?

Be sure that the companies that you purchase from align with your values – their political agendas are similar to your own – because business is political and it shapes the world that we live in.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love meeting new people, learning from their experiences and perspectives and then using that connection to co-create something that will help provide value in moving forward positive impact that will outlive us both.

The worst thing… quite frankly is the challenges of business like cash flow and logistics.

What is your favourite joke about your own profession?

Great question! Here’s a super cheesy one:

Why are eyeshadow, lipstick and mascara never mad at each other?

Because they always make-up.

What are your social media channels?

Check us out on Instagram and visit our website.

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Love this question! ai Toronto Seoul – they make my favourite vegan handbags and are just a wonderful family-run, Toronto-based business!