Homegrown Business: Chef Nadège Nourian of Nadège Patisserie

For our latest featured local business we spoke to the founder of a bakery that has quickly become an institution in Toronto. Chef Nadège Nourian of Nadège Patisserie opened her first store in 2009. Born in Lyon, France, Nadège is a fourth generation pastry chef bringing generations of experience in her craft to our city.

What is your business called and what does it do?

Nadège is a French Patisserie and Café with modern panache – we specialize in macarons.

What made you want to do this work?

I grew up watching my family passionately work in the pastry and restaurant business, inspiring me to become a fourth-generation pastry chef.

What problem does this solve?

My belief is that food brings people together – dessert especially! No matter where you’re from, food always plays a key role in some of life’s biggest moments. For instance, we all gather around a couple cutting their wedding cake or a child celebrating their birthday. Dessert lets us communicate and share without having to say anything.

Who are your clientele/demographics?

Our clientele is diverse. Each day we see Torontonians and tourists of all different backgrounds and ages come into our stores. Anyone who can appreciate a really good sweet and has a sophisticated palette is our customer.

How does your business make money? How does it work?

Nadège works by offering Toronto an authentic French Patisserie experience in the city that isn’t dependent on viral food trends that could be massive today and obsolete by tomorrow. My work is all about longevity and creating beautiful, modern desserts that are as delightful to look at as they are to eat.

Where in Toronto can we find your pastries?

We have four shops across the GTA located at Queen Street West, The PATH, Rosedale and within Yorkdale Mall. Since we also offer catering, our selection can also be spotted at various events and hotels across the city.

What is the best question a prospective customer could ask a member of your profession when comparing services?

The best question they could ask when comparing services is regarding quality. Making pastry is an art – it takes great skill to make something that not only tastes delicious but is also appealing to the eye. If a customer asks a pastry chef about what quality means to them, a chef who truly cares about their craft will be passionate about the subject which likely means the bakery or patisserie will serve quality items.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

I love that I get to make people happy through my creativity! The hardest part is long hours.

Pay it forward: What is another Toronto business that you love?

Cheese Boutique – they’ve been run by the same family for generations.

For more information on Nadège Patisserie, please visit their website.