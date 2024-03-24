Recipe for Chicken Fajita Skillet by My Pocket Kitchen

With over 30 years of experience as a Pastry Chef and avid home cook, Andrea Mut -the head behind My Pocket Kitchen– shared with us this delicious recipe for Chicken Fajita Skillet. Packed with juicy chicken, flavorful peppers and onions, and all the classic flavours you love in a fajita, this casserole is the perfect way to spice up your dinner routine.

Chicken Fajita Skillet

Ingredients:

For Fajita Seasoning Mix

1 ½ teaspoons garlic powder

1 ½ teaspoons onion powder

3 teaspoons ground cumin

1 ½ teaspoons paprika

½ teaspoon dried oregano

¼ teaspoon cayenne pepper

½ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1 teaspoon salt

For Fajita Skillet

2 tablespoons avocado or olive oil

1 large white onion, sliced

3 bell peppers, sliced

740 g (1 ½ lbs) chicken breasts, cut into thin strips

3 ¼ tablespoons Fajita seasoning

1 ¾ cups salsa

¼ cup finely chopped fresh cilantro, including stems, more leaves for garnish

2 cups Cheddar cheese, shredded

8 to 10 slices pickled jalapenos, optional

3 green onions, thinly sliced

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350° F.

2. Mix together the seasoning mix ingredients and set aside.

3. Heat oil in a large oven-proof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onions and cook them for 2 minutes, stirring occasionally.

4. Push the onions to the edges of the pan, and add the chicken strips to the center. Sprinkle the fajita seasoning over the chicken, and let it cook without stirring for 3 minutes.

5. Stir everything together and cook for an additional 2 minutes, stirring occasionally. Then, add the peppers and continue cooking and stirring for 5 more minutes.

6. Add salsa and chopped cilantro. Stir to combine.

7. Remove the skillet from the heat, and sprinkle the top with cheddar cheese and pickled jalapenos (if using).

8. Bake the skillet in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until the cheese is bubbly and melted.

9. Remove the skillet from the oven. Sprinkle with fresh cilantro and sliced green onions.

Tip: Serve the chicken fajita casserole with rice or tortillas and top with your favourite toppings.