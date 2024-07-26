Jessica La, a versatile multi-instrumentalist, composer, and music educator based in Toronto, has graced prestigious stages including having her original works performed for TEDx and Yamaha Canada. Her repertoire spans classical piano, trombone, and euphonium, reflecting a commitment to musical exploration and collaboration with artists worldwide.

With almost two decades of professional experience, Jessica’s impact on the music scene is profound. As the pianist for Strings & Keys, she brings sophistication to weddings and events, and as the music director and co-founder of Paint & Keys, she pioneers a groundbreaking fusion of live art and music.

For Jessica La and her creative partner Miguel Chavez, Paint & Keys is more than just a project; it represents a shared passion and a limitless platform for artistic exploration. Together, they continually push the boundaries of intuitive performance, fusing melodies with hues to craft unforgettable artistic journeys.

At the heart of Paint & Keys is a distinctive performance intertwining live painting and music, each production a unique journey. Their shows are designed to leave a lasting impression, with no two performances ever the same.

As deeply passionate artists, Paint & Keys serves as an outlet for experimentation and innovation, allowing Jessica and Miguel to flex their creative muscles. Through their music, colours, and intuitive performances, they constantly evolve and discover new avenues for artistic expression.

Name:

Jessica La – Musician, Music Director and Co-Founder of Paint & Keys

Genre:

Classical Crossover / Film Scores

Founded:

2019

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Stevie Wonder

Favourite musician now:

Still Stevie Wonder but also Snoh Aalegra and Lucky Daye.

Guilty pleasure song:

You & Me by MEUTE. As a former band geek, I love how they arrange deep house and techno music with marching band instruments—brilliant!

Live show ritual:

I blast ‘I Wanna Dance With Somebody’ by Whitney Houston in the car before every show. And right before we hit the stage, Miguel Chavez (Painter, Creative Director & Co-Founder) and I do a pre-show huddle. During that time, we shake off any nerves and proceed to excitedly hype each other up. And we always end the night with some sort of greasy fast food.

Favourite local musician:

Daniel Caesar

EP or LP?

In the midst of recording music that was previously composed in 2022. It is a 20-minute opus written around the origin story of a superhero.

Early bird or night owl?

100% night owl. I need to start every day with silence and a strong cup of coffee.

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

We have a show coming this summer. It will be different than our previous performances and a tonne of fun.

I’m also currently composing an opus for a secret project that I’m hoping to debut at a Paint & Keys show in 2025.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | Youtube | Website | Paint & Keys

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Isaan Der in the Junction

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Ossington Ave. There’s cool restaurants and shops to see. It’s got a cool vibe.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Glen Stewart Park. It’s small and peaceful with lots to see.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Revival on College St. I performed there two decades ago and I’m happy to see it still standing.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Pandemonium! It’s a fun shop to sift through old vinyls and CDs.