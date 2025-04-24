Savouring Middle Eastern flavours with EAST TEA CAN at The Well

The Well has quickly become a must-visit destination for Torontonians and visitors alike. This vibrant hub, located at the corner of Spadina and Front Street West, is an architectural statement. Its inspiring blend of work, stay, shop and eat makes it an appealing place for the urban explorer. Here you’ll find unique shops and experiences amongst some big players. It’s also a draw for foodies. The Wellington Market, with over 50 food vendors, has become a go-to for those who want casual and better than your standard food court fare. East Tea Can is one of the newest eateries at The Well and is already known for their fresh and flavourful Middle Eastern cuisine within a bright and airy space.

The authentic Middle Eastern menu is great for those who appreciate the healthy and diverse flavours of Middle Eastern cuisine. The tantalising dishes are freshly prepared by their talented chefs who are passionate in hand-crafting authentic Arabic cooking. Expect traditional comforting flavours from this modern boutique-style express kitchen.

Dishes are made fresh from scratch in the East Tea Can kitchens. This location, with its express service for quick dine-in or grab and go, offers familiar classics as well as a “build your own bowl” option, which is common in Middle Eastern dining.

Don’t know where to start? Indulge in options like brisket shawarma, crispy falafel, or tender chicken skewers, perfectly paired with savoury sides such as sea salt and za’atar fries, fattoush salad, or tahini-roasted cauliflower.

We enjoyed the Falafel Bowl (vegan) with hand chopped Tabouleh salad, beetroot hummus, roasted eggplant & cauliflower, house pickles, tahini sauce, pita chips and saffron Basmati rice. The Grilled Chicken Shish Bowl, is already a favourite – includes a Shirazi salad, chopped kale, tomatoes, their legendary hummus, Kalamata olives, pita chips and vermicelli bulgur. The Tabouleh is a hand chopped salad made with fresh parsley, tomatoes, Spanish onion, with lemon-soaked bulgar and a beautifully balanced lemon and mint vinaigrette. I wasn’t surprised to learn that their grilled chicken sells out almost daily. Sumac Chicken Cigars made with Sumac and olive oil roasted chicken, wrapped in thin Saj bread, is also a definite must-try appetiser or snack if you’re going.

It also includes freshly-baked Arabic breads and flatbreads, including the Samoon bread, Za’atar Focaccia, and Sesame Kaak. You won’t want to miss the delicious desserts! The bakery features mouthwatering choices including the Cheese Kunafa (crispy kataifi dough, sweet Arabic cheese, rosewater and rose lime syrup, pistachio) and Orange Nectarine Caramel Muhallabeya (Arabic mastic, orange blossom flavoured labneh milk pudding).

It’s a perfect location for office and residents in the area, as well as visitors to The Well. It’s also a great option if you’re heading over to the Rogers Arena for a Baseball game or concert, all within walking distance. Aside from lunch and dinner, watch for their Brunch offerings soon to be announced!

East Tea Can is located at The Well inside The Wellington Market, 486 Front Street West (corner of Front Street & Spadina), Lower Level. Their main location is at 3115 Winston Churchill Blvd in Mississauga (no build-your-own bowl option here).