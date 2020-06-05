“Five Minutes with” Chris McKhool of Sultans of String

Over the past dozen years and six albums, Sultans Of String have thrilled listeners around North America with their genre-hopping fusion of Celtic reels, flamenco, Gypsy jazz, Arabic, Cuban, and South Asian rhythms, Sultans of String celebrate diversity and creativity with warmth and virtuosity.

Name: Chris McKhool of Sultans of String

Founded: 2006

Number of Albums: 6

Latest Video:

Favourite local Restaurant:

Dim Sum King

Favourite band as a teenager:

Peter Gabriel

Favourite band now:

The Once

Guilty Pleasure Song:

I sing Roar with my daughter

Live Show Ritual:

Hopping up on caffeine, 90% chocolate, and Chinese food

Favourite local artist:

Flutist extraordinaire Anh Phung

Sneaky Dees nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaky Dees nachos

Queen or College St?

Outdoors on Queen Street on a Friday night, College book and record stores on a Saturday afternoon

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

High Park / Kew Gardens

EP or LP?

Listening to an LP with headphones lying on a thick shag carpet

Early bird or night owl?

Both, with a disco-nap in the middle

Road or studio?

Studio

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti!

Where can we follow you?

Official Website

Facebook

Twitter

Any shows or albums coming up?

We are just releasing our new epic world music album called Refuge, collaborating with over 30 musicians including Béla Fleck, Robi Botos, Ifrah Mansour, Demetrios Petsalakis, Imad Al Taha, Amir Amiri, Sammy Figueroa, Twin Flames, and 30 others on wide-ranging treatise on displaced people and the struggles of life on Mother Earth.

You can check it out here. And here is our EPK.