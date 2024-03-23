Sushi the cat is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Meet Sushi, a sweetheart of a cat with a gentle disposition and a heart full of love. Sushi may not be interested in treats, but his affectionate nature shines through in his interactions with humans. He enjoys playtime with wand toys and finds comfort in curling up in laps for a cozy nap.

Sushi is a true sweetheart, showing his love through gentle gestures like rubbing against legs and seeking out petting. He’s a cuddly companion who enjoys being close to his human friends, whether it’s for playtime or quiet moments of relaxation.

Despite his laid-back demeanour, Sushi still enjoys playtime and engages with wand toys with enthusiasm. After some play, he’s happy to curl up in a lap and enjoy some quality cuddle time. Sushi is a well-rounded cat who knows how to balance play and relaxation.

Sushi handles petting with grace and shows no signs of overstimulation, making him a great companion for families of all ages. He’s gentle and tolerant, making her an ideal pet for anyone seeking a loving and low-maintenance companion.

Sushi is seeking a loving and affectionate home where he can continue to receive the attention and care he deserves. A family who appreciates his sweet nature and is committed to providing him with love, playtime, and cozy napping spots would be perfect for Sushi.

Sushi

Age: 2 years old

Sex: Male

Size: M

Colour: Brown

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

Declawed: No

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

