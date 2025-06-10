Samson the dog is looking for a new home in the Toronto area

Samson is a soft-hearted sweetheart with the kindest eyes and a soul full of love- he’s just looking for a quiet, patient home where he can feel safe and truly settle in.

This boy walks beautifully on leash, staying close to his person with the occasional happy circle or sniff break. He responds especially well to gentle encouragement, soft voices, and kissy sounds (bonus points if you’ve got treats- he loves those!). At the park, Samson shines: he enjoys chasing toys and even brings them back, and he’s curious about the world around him, especially the pigeons! While he may have a bit of a prey drive, he’s easily redirected with some encouragement and snacks.

Samson does get anxious in noisy or busy environments. Loud sounds, unfamiliar people, or fast movement can startle him, and he may need time and reassurance to feel secure outside. Despite his nerves, he has no aggression- just a lot of heart and a bit of worry. In a calm, supportive environment, his loving and playful personality really comes to life.

If you’re someone who understands that a little patience goes a long way, Samson could be the perfect companion. He’s not just looking for a home- he’s looking for his person.

Come meet this gentle boy and let him show you what quiet, unconditional love looks like.

Samson

Breed: German Shepherd, Mix

Age: 11 Months

Sex: Male

Size: L

Colour: Black

Spayed/Neutered: Yes

For Toronto Humane Society’s complete adoption process, please click here to learn more about how you can make this companion, a forever friend!

