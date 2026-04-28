My Digital Life: Content Creator Icess Rawlings

Who says your everyday life can’t feel like your favourite show? Meet Icess Rawlings, a Canadian content creator turning real moments into something you actually want to watch. From beauty and fashion to food, travel, and the little in-between moments, her platforms (@icessr on TikTok and @iamicess on Instagram) feel like a digital diary you can’t help but come back to.

What started as student life videos at York University quickly grew into a full-circle journey—now collaborating with the same space that helped launch her. Inspired by early YouTube creators and iconic TV characters, Icess blends creativity, culture, and personality into content that feels both fun and real. Whether she’s sharing Filipino traditions, spotlighting local gems, or just living life with her closest people, her goal is simple: create a positive space where people can feel good, inspired, and seen. Ready to follow along?

What is your channel called and what is it about?

TikTok: @icessr and Instagram: @iamicess

My social media is honestly a mix of everything. I have many passions and hobbies, and I love to share every bit of it online. From “beauty and fashion” to “food and travel”, as well as sharing real moments from my relationships with family and friends. I sort of treat my social media like a digital diary, sharing every moment online, small and large.

When did you start it? What motivated you at the beginning?

I started using social media seriously while I was in University around 2023. I was able to grow my channel by sharing day-in-the-life content as a York University student. I also posted beauty, food, and other content, but my “student life” videos really took off. I’ve always enjoyed using social media, and I’ve loved entertaining since I was a little girl (i.e. singing, dancing, acting, arts, etc.), so I thought I’d give content creating a shot! It’s crazy to think that I started my channel while being a York student, and fast forward to 2026, I was able to partner with them on my social media! It was definitely a full-circle moment for me.

Who were you inspired by? Any influences?

I used to watch A LOT of YouTube back in elementary school. I actually had my own YouTube channel back then, where I’d post Q&As, trending challenges, and tons of my own music. It’s safe to say, I’ve always wanted to entertain, content creating just felt right. As a little girl, I was definitely inspired by the OG YouTubers of the 2010-2015 era. Think Bethany Mota and RCLBeauty. I came home from school every day and would just watch YouTube videos on my computer.

I’m also a huge TV & Film lover, so I get inspired by a lot of my favourite shows and movies. Characters like Charlotte York and Carrie Bradshaw from Sex and the City, Marissa and Summer from The OC, Hannah Montana, and even the gals from Desperate Housewives. I love using fictional characters as inspiration for content. Whether it’s trying a recipe from my fav show or creating an outfit based on my fav character. I think TV & Film has a lot of inspiration to absorb when it comes to content, beauty, fashion, food, and just life

How would you describe your audience?

My audience is mostly Canadian as a lot of my content is surrounds “Canadian girl Life.” I love sharing videos about my fav spots in Toronto, or where to shop as a Canadian. That being said, a huge portion of my audience is Canadian.

I also happen to be Filipino-Canadian and love sharing videos about my culture, such as Filipino recipes, things I grew up on as a Filipina, etc. I was also Miss Manila in my early teen days, so I’ve been able to gain a Filipino audience (whom I love) from a very young age.

What is your creative process? Do you have people who work with you?

I’m signed with a content-creating agency, Shine Talent Agency, so yes, I do have a wonderful team of people who work with me! I’ve been signed with them since 2024, and they help with reviewing contracts, going back and forth with brands on my behalf, negotiating, and lots more. I also have to give credit to my family and wonderful fiancé. They put up with my shenanigans and always help me film content when I need the extra hands. My partner actually taught me how to edit my videos when I first started, and he’s been helping me film since day one.

How do you monetize your content? Do you also have another job?

The way I make money from content creating is through brand deals. I’ve worked with popular household name brands such as McDonald’s, Dove, L’Oreal, Xbox, Squishmallows, and many more. It’s a great experience being able to work with companies that I grew up loving.

As for other jobs, I am also an actor and model. My most recent credit was my spot in Netflix’s TV show Wayward in Season 1, episode 6. I’ve modelled for brands like Eucerin, Shoppers DrugMart, and SoftMoc.

What is your favourite piece of content you have created?

I seriously do not have a favourite piece of content, I mean, I have over a thousand videos on my page, so it’s hard to choose just one! But I could definitely tell you that my top three favourite TYPES of videos to make are food videos, vlogs, and travel content.

What is the best part about what you do? What is the worst part?

My favourite part about my job is being able to connect with so many great people online. I try to treat my page as a safe space, keeping it PG and spreading as much positivity as I can. In a world filled with so much hate and negativity, I hope my social media can be a place for people to relax, enjoy my videos, and feel refreshed afterwards. I also have a real love for showcasing my favourite spots around Canada. I’ve been able to spotlight so many small businesses and give them the spotlight they deserve! Whether it’s my favourite bakery to pick up pastries or my go-to burger spot, I love supporting small businesses and spreading the love. As for the worst part, I think any content creator would say that the hate comments can sometimes get to your head. But I’ve learned to read my comment section as minimally as possible.

What are your future plans for your channel?

Right now, I have my own food brand in the works, which I cannot wait to share with the world. It’s something I’ve been working on for quite some time. As for my socials, I hope more wonderful people find my videos and enjoy them! You can expect to see more travel adventures, wedding planning, food taste testing, and every real and raw part of my real life!

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok

PAY IT FORWARD: What is another Canadian content creator that you love?

Fernanda Ramirez is one of my fav Canadian creators! She’s from Vancouver and posts the most aesthetic lifestyle content