Five Minutes With: Pop-Rock Artist CMAGIC5

CMAGIC5 is an award-winning Canadian Pop-Rock powerhouse and mental health advocate from Toronto—an artist who, quite literally, was rocking before she was talking. Fiercely independent and armed with millions of streams across platforms, she’s not just making waves in the industry—she’s creating a full-blown tsunami. A classically trained vocalist, qualified mentor, and University of Toronto graduate, CMAGIC5 brings both artistry and precision to everything she touches.

She kicked off 2025 in explosive fashion, opening for Canadian legends Simple Plan on New Year’s Eve. Her soulful vocals, catchy new music, and electrifying stage presence carried into a high-energy 2025 National Summer Festival Tour, where she and her band lit up major festival stages across the country.

Blending edgy Pop-Rock with a punch of Punk attitude, CMAGIC5 delivers self-empowering anthems designed to ignite your main character energy. Her sophomore EP, Happy Never After—crafted alongside JUNO-winning heavyweights—promises to get your heart racing and invite you to unleash your most unapologetic alter ego.

Name:

CMAGIC5

Genre:

Pop-Rock

Founded:

2020

# of Albums:

2

Latest Album:

Happy Never After

Latest Single:

Lego My Ego

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Miley Cyrus

Favourite musician now:

Lady Gaga

Guilty pleasure song:

“Your Idol” from Kpop Demon Hunters is honestly a banger

Live show ritual:

Vocal warm-ups, band huddle and tacoooss.

Favourite local musician:

The Weeknd

EP or LP?

EP — to satisfy those crash-out moments

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl — I mean, vampires don’t exactly do mornings… 🧛‍♀️

Road or studio?

Studio — that’s where the magic (and the madness) begins before it hits the road.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Yup! My sophomore EP Happy Never After — it’s my anti-fairytale era, packed with pop-rock anthems that turn heartbreak into empowerment. It’s all about unleashing your alter ego, finding strength in chaos, and embracing your main character energy.

Where can we follow you?

Instagram | TikTok | Website | Spotify

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Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Mezcalero — love eating tacos here with my band as our pre-show ritual before playing Lee’s Palace.

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Queen Street West — endless art and inspiration.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods, especially for the Fall foliage.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

The Mod Club (formerly The Axis Club), where Baby C had her first show!

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Sonic Boom or Rotate This.