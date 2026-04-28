Toronto restaurant openings always generate buzz, and the latest to capture attention is RILEY’S FISH + STEAK. Newly opened in Toronto, this acclaimed West Coast restaurant has already earned Michelin recognition and built a strong reputation for elevated seafood and steak dining. Now making a splash in the city’s vibrant culinary scene, RILEY’S FISH + STEAK is quickly becoming one of the most talked-about new restaurants in Toronto.

Led by Glowbal Restaurants (also known for bringing us Black & Blue), it appears to seamlessly integrate into our Toronto landscape. What is the recipe for success in Toronto? To start, it’s a combination of elements, starting with the right location, the right concept, and the right people to run it.

We ask Emad Yacoub, CEO of Glowbal, what the appeal is of opening here in a city that has endless dining options to learn more about the bold new venture.

We’ve seen several West Coast restaurants open in Toronto over the past few years – what do you think the appeal is?

Yacoub: Technically, I started in Toronto, so I am just coming back home. I spent my first 20 years in Canada, in Toronto and the first restaurant I opened in Canada was here. I know a lot of restaurants are now opening on the East Coast as they see the future of the business here, but I was always planning to come back to Toronto right after my first restaurant in Vancouver. It just took over 7 years to find a great location for Black and Blue to open first.

The menu is a medley of steak and fish house classics, but with elevated updates. The Lobster Pot Pie was a show-stopper. Dining here also feels like an experience. Can you tell us more?

Yacoub: I believe that the industry has slowly been losing the magic of why people come to restaurants – the food is becoming more complicated and in smaller portions, and we see Michelin restaurants opening everywhere, where it is only tasting menus. People have forgotten the essence of dining. My approach is that we want you to feel welcome in the restaurant as soon as you walk in the door, as comfortable as you going home for a nostalgic meal, a sense of belonging. We wanted the food to be simple but an elevated service – we package the experience in a beautiful atmosphere with a great looking restaurant.

The cocktail and drink program here is also really interesting (even the mocktail was exciting). Was there any particular influence here?

Yacoub: When I sat down with my bar managers, the most important thing we discussed was that we wanted familiarity and classics – that’s why we came up with the martini cart that goes around to the table. We wanted to capture the feeling of a 1950s chophouse, imagining that you are sitting at a table watching a local artist, the music being performed in the background and contributing to the ambiance, but not the highlight, the prime rib cart coming tableside with gloved service.

Where are you sourcing your ingredients from, and are you personally involved?

Yacoub: Two months ago I was attending the RC Show, speaking with a lot of the Ontario farmers, especially the ones that produce beef and organic vegetables. I introduced them to my chefs, and we are now working on a program to get quality products from the farms straight to our restaurants, showcasing local suppliers.

What has been an interesting insight you’ve received or discovered about Toronto’s food scene?

Yacoub: I did my apprenticeship in Toronto in the early 80s and have worked with some of the most amazing chefs, just a massive amount of great names – I was blessed to have worked with some of the best restaurateurs in the city at the time. I have watched the Toronto food scene change dramatically from great, large restaurants to very boutique spots. I used to hang out in the Italian district after my shifts at the small cafes; the only difference now is that there are individual chefs and establishments, but still doing remarkable work – the essence of Toronto has not changed.

And about the restaurant’s accolades! Riley’s in Vancouver is a Michelin Recommended restaurant. Congrats! How has that recognition changed things for you?

Yacoub: It has been an honour to be nominated by Michelin for four years in a row, and adding to that recognition is our culinary director, Alex Kim, who is in charge of Five Sails – you may know him as a finalist in Top Chef Canada 2025, as well as being the winner of the Golden Plates 2025. This has created massive aspirations within the culinary teams, inspiring them to work at all levels of kitchens throughout our company.

Riley’s is also known for its live entertainment. Can you tell us about why that was an important element to the dining experience here?

Yacoub: The music is not the highlight but a contributor to the experience we wanted to create for the guests, I believe that live performances add that special touch to the ambiance. We are happy to promote local talent and up-and-coming artists, which we do in both our Vancouver and Toronto locations.

What else can we expect to see at Riley’s beyond the current menu of outstanding dishes?

Yacoub: We have great happy hour deals and well-priced lunches starting next week, and an incredible brunch service starting in May. We are trying to create an environment that Riley’s is a place you can go for lunch five days a week, or a spot for pre-show drinks or after theatre bites, to be an everyday restaurant or the place to go for an occasion meal.

RILEY’S FISH + STEAK is located at 155 Wellington Street West, next to the Ritz-Carlton Toronto Hotel and just steps from the theatre district.