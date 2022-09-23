“Five Minutes With” stage/cabaret performer, Gabi Epstein

Hailed “Canada’s Queen of Cabaret” by CTV, Gabi Epstein is a DORA AWARD winner and one of Canada’s leading stage/cabaret performers best known for playing Audrey in “Little Shop of Horrors” at the Stratford Festival and Fanny Brice in “Funny Girl” at the Segal Centre and in concert for the Harold Green Jewish Theatre. She just released her latest album, GABS SINGS BABS which is available on all digital platforms and her website.

Her solo stage show of the same name just premiered at the Port Stanley Festival Theatre and has subsequently been performed at the 120 Diner for the TD Jazz Fest, The Segal Centre, Globus Theatre, and The Segal Centre and will be at Theatre Collingwood this summer.

Name:

Gabi Epstein

Genre:

Jazz/Musical Theatre

Founded:

2015

Last Single:

Don’t Rain On My Parade

Last Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

Barbra Streisand & Hawksley Workman

Favourite musician now:

Lawrence

Guilty pleasure song:

About Damn Time – Lizzo

Live show ritual:

A fabulous post-show glass of wine. I deserve it right?

Favourite local musician:

Alicia Toner/Ori Dagan

EP or LP?:

LP! In fact, my Vinyl is available by contacting me on my website.

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl. I am a musician after all.

Road or studio?:

Road. I love recording but I am a live performer through and through.

Any shows or albums coming up?:

Just released Gabs Sings Babs. I am also in an immersive production of Sweeney Todd with Talk is Free Theatre and will be in the Capitol Theatre Port Hope’s production of 9 to 5: The Musical through the summer!

Where can we follow you?

On Instagram and on my mailing list through my website.

***

Rapid Fire Toronto Qs

Favourite local restaurant:

By The Way Cafe in the Annex and Gyoko Sushi on the Danforth

Favourite street in Toronto:

Walmer Rd. (my first apt!)

Favourite park in Toronto:

Christie Pits (has the charm of Trinity Bellwoods without the huge crowds!)

Favourite music venue in Toronto:

Massey Hall (please bring me there if anyone is reading this!)

Favourite music store in Toronto:

Any music store that is still open! You’re doing great!!!