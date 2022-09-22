Chatting with stand-up comedian Dino Archie

Fresno-born stand-up comedian Dino Archie grew up between Los Angeles and Vancouver performing full time. Winner of an annual international Seattle comedy competition, appeared on Adam Devine’s house party on Comedy Central, has two comedy albums “Choosey Lover” and “Settling Old Scores” and winner of Just For Laughs “Best Crowd-Work” award.

We spoke with Dino Archie about his comedy style, influences and his headliner tour “Retired Life”.

How would you describe your comedy style?

Toxic But Safe

Who are some of your influences?

Grand Father, Patrice O’Neal, Robert Townsend, Katt Williams

Who was your favourite comedian growing up?

Martin Lawrence

Who is your favourite comedian now?

Me

What is your pre-show ritual?

Not doing too much. Avoiding Jam up Jones, staying relaxed.

What is your favourite place you have performed? Why?

Dubai. It was like performing at Vegas but on Mars.

What is your favourite bit you have written and why were you proud of it?

My Undercover Cop bit. It exposes a real problem and it plays out like a movie.

What is your favourite medium for listening or finding new comics/comedians?

YouTube

Tell us a joke about your city.

All the drugs are legal but plastic bags are banished.

Where can we follow you?

Website |Instagram | Tiktok

PAY IT FORWARD: Who is another local comic/comedian we should know about

Amir K

Marito Lopez