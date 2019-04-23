“Five Minutes With” local Toronto musician Lynx – Random Order

Lynx is a trans-identified Toronto based performer who goes by the stage name – Random Order. From reciting books of the bible in a cult to headlining pride festivals, he now tours the world advocating a sense of belonging and a “be who you are” attitude. His signature sound evolved through many late nights of watching Twin Peaks, James Bond and Tarantino films injecting more than a hint of subversiveness into the sexy soundscapes of dangerous spy movies.

Name: Lynx – Random Order

Genre: electro, surf, pop

Founded: solo: 2016

# of Albums: 3

Latest Release: Feb 25th 2019

Latest Single: Shame Shame Shame

Latest Video: Black Lipstick Kiss [ Lov3mix ]

Favorite Restaurant:

Nishdish

Favourite band as a teenager:

The Beatles – they taught me and Dave Grohl how to sing & play guitar 😉 It wasn’t easy. I think I may have even had the same “Beatles Complete Chord Songbook” as Dave.

Favourite band now:

Prince, I will always admire him. I await someone to step up to that plate. The versatility, the incredibly huge catalog of music, playing with gender norms and his badass attitude. Janelle Monae is a close second.

Guilty Pleasure Song:

Shake It Off. Taylor Swift is the master of taking trashy magazine blurb rumors about herself and putting them into a great relatable song.

Live Show Ritual:

I like to keep the day of a show free. Relaxed, focused and thankful that I have this opportunity to connect with people. I never rehearse the day of a show.

Favourite local artist:

Suzanne Nuttall. Her song Trophy Wife (Your Body Doesn’t Lie) will always give me the chills.

Sneaky Dee’s nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?

Sneaks nachos

Queen or College St?

Ah that’s a tough one they’re both so different. I’d say Queen because I’ve played a lot of clubs there, however Sneaky Dee’s just sayin’.

Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?

Trinity Bellwoods

EP or LP?

I’m going for singles now and a virtual 45 inch record.

Early bird or night owl?

Both I stay up late and wake up early and sometimes I go in early and wake up late.

Road or studio?

I absolutely love the studio because of the clarity and possibility of perfection. I’m very self-critical in the studio. Nothing beats performing though. That’s when I’m truly connected with the audience and it’s the only time I’m completely in the moment. Absolutely present. I also really love to travel. I’ve on occasion performed at music festivals based on a location I’ve always wanted to go to.

Swiss Chalet or Roti?

Roti… mmmm curry.

Where can we follow you?

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Spotify

Any shows or albums coming up?

May 17th I’ll be performing at Kings & Classics drag show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. 10:30pm Tix @ the box office – 12 Alexander St.