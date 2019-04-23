“Five Minutes With” local Toronto musician Lynx – Random Order

Lynx is a trans-identified Toronto based performer who goes by the stage name – Random Order. From reciting books of the bible in a cult to headlining pride festivals, he now tours the world advocating a sense of belonging and a “be who you are” attitude. His signature sound evolved through many late nights of watching Twin Peaks, James Bond and Tarantino films injecting more than a hint of subversiveness into the sexy soundscapes of dangerous spy movies.
Name: Lynx – Random Order
Genre: electro, surf, pop
Founded: solo: 2016
# of Albums: 3
Latest Release: Feb 25th 2019
Latest Single: Shame Shame Shame
Latest Video: Black Lipstick Kiss [ Lov3mix ]
Favorite Restaurant:
Nishdish
Favourite band as a teenager:
The Beatles – they taught me and Dave Grohl how to sing & play guitar 😉 It wasn’t easy. I think I may have even had the same “Beatles Complete Chord Songbook” as Dave.
Favourite band now:
Prince, I will always admire him. I await someone to step up to that plate. The versatility, the incredibly huge catalog of music, playing with gender norms and his badass attitude. Janelle Monae is a close second.
Guilty Pleasure Song:
Shake It Off. Taylor Swift is the master of taking trashy magazine blurb rumors about herself and putting them into a great relatable song.
Live Show Ritual:
I like to keep the day of a show free. Relaxed, focused and thankful that I have this opportunity to connect with people. I never rehearse the day of a show.
Favourite local artist:
Suzanne Nuttall. Her song Trophy Wife (Your Body Doesn’t Lie) will always give me the chills.
Sneaky Dee’s nachos, pasta from Terroni or a superfood salad from Fresh?
Sneaks nachos
Queen or College St?
Ah that’s a tough one they’re both so different. I’d say Queen because I’ve played a lot of clubs there, however Sneaky Dee’s just sayin’.
Trinity Bellwoods or High Park, Riverdale or Kew Gardens?
Trinity Bellwoods
EP or LP?
I’m going for singles now and a virtual 45 inch record.
Early bird or night owl?
Both I stay up late and wake up early and sometimes I go in early and wake up late.
Road or studio?
I absolutely love the studio because of the clarity and possibility of perfection. I’m very self-critical in the studio. Nothing beats performing though. That’s when I’m truly connected with the audience and it’s the only time I’m completely in the moment. Absolutely present. I also really love to travel. I’ve on occasion performed at music festivals based on a location I’ve always wanted to go to.
Swiss Chalet or Roti?
Roti… mmmm curry.
Where can we follow you?
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | Spotify
Any shows or albums coming up?
May 17th I’ll be performing at Kings & Classics drag show at Buddies In Bad Times Theatre. 10:30pm Tix @ the box office – 12 Alexander St.