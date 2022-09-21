“A Day in the Life” with interdisciplinary artist, Laura Nanni

If you want to know about Laura Nanni’s award-winning curatorial work, her artistic practice that interrupts how we interact with common spaces, or her 15-plus years of planning and delivering large-scale events for the public realm, feel free to search her and give her a follow. I was lucky enough to be a part of her Artistic Advisory Committee for SummerWorks a few years ago. The critical conversation of how Laura could help provide a platform for meaningful artistic experimentation and break down barriers often experienced by festival artists was key to every step of her curatorial process.

If you want to know about Laura, my friend, a phenomenal woman, and an overall shining soul, read on. In the 10 years that I have known Laura, she has always approached her professional and personal life with a beautiful balance of care, compassion and a sense of humour. If you know Laura, you know she cares deeply for those around her and often this manifests as deep listening and the willingness to move through tough situations to find a collaborative approach to the next iteration of what is meant to be. This is reflected in every part of her creative being and I can’t wait for you, dear Reader, to get to know her more.

Written by Nidhi Khanna

***

What ‘hood are you in?

I currently live in downtown Toronto/Tkaronto in the Spadina Fort York area where I enjoy making the most of the parks, galleries, and good coffee spots nearby. I’ve lived in many different parts of the city over the years from Bloordale to Rexdale to the Beaches. I’ve always enjoyed exploring what it has to offer.

What do you do?

I am an interdisciplinary artist, curator and producer of live events, festivals, and public art. I’m deeply invested in expanding the possibilities for performance, how we connect over distance, and how we engage with the public realm.

What are you currently working on?

I’m currently finishing my seventh and final year as Artistic & Managing Director of SummerWorks. Our annual Festival runs August 4th-14th and features the work of 150+ artists that can be experienced in person and online, including multiple free performances and events across thirteen different neighbourhoods.

Post Festival I’ll be taking part in an international artist residency in Collemacchia Italy facilitated by The Museum of Loss and Renewal and The Walking Library. It will give me some time to return to my solo artistic work.

I also have an ongoing collaborative practice with UK-based artist Sorrel Muggridge. We’re developing new site-specific work for audiences to experience in two different cities simultaneously, titled Connected As We Are.

Where can we find your work?

For my most recent festival work: Website | Instagram | Facebook

For my past, present and future artistic, curatorial and producing work, you can visit my website or follow me on Instagram.