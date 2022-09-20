Zeev’s Nutrition Studio – Vegan Protein Shakes?!

Zeev’s Nutrition Studio is a health food restaurant located that serves up some amazing protein shakes and loaded teas. They have so many cool and unique flavours of their healthy fast food drinks! They are located in North York at 3614 Victoria Park Ave. Many of their items are vegan, sugar-free and have high amounts of protein.

They have a huge variety of flavours that you can choose for their loaded teas and protein shakes. Some of my favourite meal-replacement shakes flavours are: strawberry cheesecake and peanut butter cup. My favourite loaded tea flavours are the mermaid and bahama mama flavours.

They also have some cool new flavours right now such as key lime pie protein shakes and sour apple loaded teas. Their meal-replacement shakes are amazing because they are loaded with plant-based protein, have no sugar, taste like a desert and have only 200-240 Calories. Their loaded teas have no sugar, just 25 calories, vitamin B and boost your immunity.

All the items on their menu have huge health benefits and taste great! I love how their protein shakes are so filling, taste like a dessert and they keep you full for 3 hours! Their loaded teas are a great option for when you don’t want something as heavy as a protein shake.

Zeev’s is a great way to get a healthier dessert fix and I would definitely recommend trying out their strawberry cheesecake meal-replacement shake and their bahama mama loaded tea.

Check them out on their website and Instagram.