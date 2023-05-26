Velvet Code is an international award-winning genderfluid Electronic Music DJ, producer, songwriter, radio show host and label owner from Toronto, Canada. Firmly established as a producer and songwriter in the electronic and pop music scenes, Velvet’s music is heavily infused by the sounds of the 80, the 90s and early 2000s, citing David Morales, Calvin Harris, Armand van Helden and David Guetta as his strongest musical influences. Most recently, Velvet has been called “The Queen Hit Maker” because of his work with Drag Recording Artists around the world.

At the start of 2020, Velvet was chosen to be a part of Lady Gaga’s Chromatica Billboard remix team, with notable remixes of Stupid Love and Sour Candy. Later that same year, Velvet Code launched So Fierce Music.

Founded by Velvet Code, So Fierce Music is a Canadian-based entertainment and education hub that champions and supports under-served creators such as 2SLGBTQIA+ music artists. So Fierce Music offers a range of services for artists including music and video production, distribution, marketing, promotion, online education, events, merchandising and management.

In September 2021, Velvet launched the YOU DO YOU Foundation – a non-profit organization created for 2SLGBTQ+ (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans, Queer, Two-Spirit, Intersex, Asexual) and QBIPOC (Queer Black, Indigenous, People of Colour) music artists and musicians who are struggling in their lives, to provide them with an opportunity to create music and express themselves.

Name

Velvet Code

Genre

Electronic/Dance

Founded

So Fierce Music in 2020

# of Albums

2

Latest Album

Dreamer

Latest Single

Jaime Adrian, Velvet Code – Belong

Latest Video

Favourite musician growing up

Madonna

Favourite musician now

Metric

Guilty pleasure song

1999 – Charli XcX, Troye Sivan

Live show ritual

I’m retired

Favourite local musician

Peaches

EP or LP?

EP

Early bird or night owl?

Night Owl

Road or studio?

Studio

Any shows or albums coming up?

So Fierce is really excited by a couple of things coming up: on June 3rd we are launching the first-ever Alternative Pride Rave Party called Morning Nightmare featuring three stars from the Boulet Brothers Dragula and Titans TV series. The event is taking place at The Rec Room Roundhouse and tickets and more info are available here.

Then on June 17th, we are holding our annual gala fundraiser A Fierce and Fabulous Affair: Pride Ball at El Mocambo featuring all three winners of Canada’s Drag Race as well as Ada Vox from America’s Got Talent and Queen of the Universe. Tickets are available here.

Finally, we are excited for the debut of our 2SLGBTQ+ singing competition, Rainbow Superstar. We will be showcasing some of the best singers from the queer community this fall with an incredible judging panel including Tynomi Banks and Kapri. There is still time for artists to send in their online auditions. You can go to Rainbow Superstar to fill out your application until the end of August.

Where can we follow you?

Website | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube | TikTok

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

Union on Ossington

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

Church St because it’s the place I feel most safe

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Trinity Bellwoods, because my Frenchie, Jack the Drag Queen, likes it best there

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Dance music

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade on Bloor