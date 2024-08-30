Five Minutes With: Toronto Musician Gene Champagne

Gene Champagne is a rising creator known as the drummer of the influential punk pioneers Teenage Head, also a founding member and drummer of The Killjoys, a band that was a staple and ruled in the Canadian 90’s music scene. Champagne now takes front and centre from behind the kit and delivers his first truly solo EP ‘Let’s Jet’. Written, recorded and played entirely by Champagne ‘Let’s Jet’ is a collection of fine power pop, punk and rock and roll that tips its hat to early 70’s punk out now on YeahRight!

Name:

Gene Champagne

Genre:

Powerpop, Punk, Rock and Roll

Founded:

1993 but 2024 as a solo artist

# of Albums:

4 studio albums, 1 live album, 2 Best of albums, various compilations and 1 new solo record

Latest Album:

Let’s Jet

Latest Single:

Let’s jet

Latest Video:

Favourite musician growing up:

That’s a hard tie between Frankie Venom of Teenage Head and Joey Ramone of The Ramones

Favourite musician now:

I would have to say Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day. I am loving their new album a lot and been a fan since the early days.

Guilty pleasure song:

My Favourite Waste of Time by Marshall Krenshaw. However, it’s Bette Midler’s version of that song that is the real guilty pleasure.

Live show ritual:

I have been the set builder in every band I have been in. Writing out the set repeatedly is a good distraction because I hate the in-betweens.

Favourite local musician:

Luke Bentham of The Dirty Nil.

EP or LP?

LP with a solid body of work.

Early bird or night owl?

Night owl by default.

Road or studio?

I do still love the road and travel but the wanderlust has changed and these days I really enjoy the studio.

Any shows or albums coming up?

Promoting my brand new solo ep ‘Let’s Jet’

Where can we follow you?

Rapid Fire Local Questions:

What is your favourite local restaurant?

The French

What is your favourite street in your city and why?

King St., It runs from where I grew up all the way to the other end of the city. At one point the street was fitted and lined with ornamental posts that my father was commissioned to build. He passed away when I was young and it was great to have those as a memory every time I travelled the street.

What is your favourite park in your city and why?

Confederation Park has a great waterside path that used to be a rail line that goes on forever.

What is your favourite music venue in your city?

Bridgeworks is a fantastic venue and also great for bigger touring bands but The Corktown still holds a place in my heart because of the history and it’s where many of us cut our teeth.

What is your favourite music store in your city?

Long and McQuade for music gear and Dr. Disc or Looney Tunes