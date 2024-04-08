The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto Presenting GTA24

This is the second Triennial Greater Toronto Art 2024 Exhibition at the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto. The first was in 2021 and became highly praised for its collection of artists and pieces from over 6 decades of art.

25 Canada-born artists contribute to an Exhibition that features many variations of art installations, sketches, sculptures, live performances, screenings and more. 15 newly commissioned pieces will accompany existing works of art dating back to the 1960s.

Organized by guest curators Ebony L. Haynes and Toleen Touq and MOCA Curator Kate Wong, the exhibition will include works of contemporary art from Alexis Kyle Mitchell, Catherine Telford Keogh, Ésery Mondésir, G.B. Jones, Jean-Paul Kelly, Jes Fan, June Clark, Kamias Triennial, Lisa Myers, Lotus L. Kang, Mani Mazinani, Matthew Wong, Michael Thompson, Nobuo Kubota, duo Oliver Husain and Kerstin Schroedinger, Oreka James, P.Mansaram, Richard Fung, Sharlene Bamboat, Sin Wai Kin, Sukaina Kubba, Theo Jean Cuthand, Tim Whiten, Timothy Yanick Hunter, and Wendell Bruno.

The showcase runs from Friday, March 22nd, to Friday, July 28th. A list of further events (X) includes Live Talks, Performances, and Screenings. General admission is $14, but always check if you’re available to attend during a free period or through a community-led program. Some events take place at the central location of the Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto (MOCA) on Sterling Road Toronto, and others at community spaces in the surrounding area. Check if there’s an event near you or your workspace for an afternoon or evening of spectacular enlightenment or entertainment.

“The Triennial was originally conceived in 2021 to look more closely and consistently at artistic production within the Greater Toronto area, as well as to remain intellectually and emotionally engaged with art and with people during a time of in great isolation. Three years later, we are proud to have this project and its accompanying publication, Continue Our Vision, through a new curatorial team and the imaginations of a selected group of artists, performers, and designers. […] These new commissions and site-specific works underscore MOCA’s deep commitment to supporting artists in the development of new ideas and in the creation of new work.” – MOCA Executive Director & CEO Kathleen Bartels

GTA24 is an exciting display of Toronto art with mixed mediums. Walking through the three floors takes you on an adventure from spectacle to spectacle. You truly don’t know what might be around the corner with every step you take.

“By its own name, the GTA presents the city as too much, as both great, greater than what, and they, what constitutes an area. And yet this capaciousness doesn’t mean that everyone fits or can fit. This capaciousness simply opens things up and makes it possible for there to be more rubbing up against each other for more contact and for more friction. For us, when you go through the floors, we really wanted to bring different work from different time periods in dialogue with one another, thinking about friction, thinking about rubbing up against one another.” – MOCA Curator Kate Wong

The Museum of Contemporary Art Toronto is an exceptional organization at the heart of Toronto’s art scene. Its drive and mission are to expand the margins for emerging and established artists in the Toronto and Greater Area communities. The museum presents rotating exhibitions and programmes that prioritize twenty-first-century artistic production, primarily through commissioning new work. Its 2021-2026 Strategic Plan is all about inclusivity and evolving the role museums have in an ever-diversifying world.